Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Angela Mullarkey (née Beirne), Circular Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne), Lisheen House, Circular Road, Sligo / Ballinafad, Boyle and formerly of Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 20th 2019 (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Betty (England), sons Frankie (England) and Noel (Sligo), son-in-law John, grandchildren Angela, Kevin, Mick, Tracey and John, great grandchildren Shannon, Ciaran, Matthew, Becky and Jack, sister Agnes Beirne (U.S.A) sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, 3rd January, from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery Ballinafad, Co. Sligo.

Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



Formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia. Noel Sheridan died on 29th - December - 2019, following an accident. Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And will be missed beyond measure.

Rest In Peace Noel.

Reposing at his home in Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, on Tuesday 31st, December, 2019, from 12 noon until 9pm. PLEASE NOTE: The family will have a break from 5pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day Wednesday, 1st January, 2020 please. Family flowers only please. One way system in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.

Kathleen Barry, Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barry on Sunday 29th of December at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill and formerly of Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary (McWeeney), Aghacashel, Bernie, Mahanagh, brother John Joe, New York, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and relatives.

Funeral arrangements later.

Brian Reynolds Cloneagh, Dromod, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim, December 27th (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, beloved brother of Anna May and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers in law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Brian will repose at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey (Eircode N41 YE03) today, Tuesday from 4.30pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola (Eircode N41 E421) followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. House private please.



Susan Scanlon (née Reynolds), Rathmullen, Ballymote, Sligo / Wexford / Leitrim

The death has occurred of Susan Scanlon, London, England and Rathmullen, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by husband Gerry, daughter Sinéad, son Eoin, parents Patrick and Mary Reynolds (London), brother Anthony, sister Rita, parents-in-law Mickey and Eileen Scanlon (Rathmullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Wednesday, January 1st in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetary.

Maura Cull (née Fee), Drumdarton, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

(retired N.T.), peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Caroline (O'Keeffe) and Marina (McMorrow), sons Padraig, Ollie, Kevin, Tony, Ciaran and Vincie, sister Eileen (Birmingham, U.K.), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday (31st December) at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Keighran, Raheny, Dublin / Leitrim

Keighran (Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Leitrim) 28th December 2019, peacefully in the gentle care of the at TLC Carlton, Raheny. Thomas, beloved husband of Anne (Nancy). He will be sadly missed by Anne and his loving sons Thomas and Seamus, daughters-in-law Jackie and Depy, grandchildren Michael, Patrick and Orla, brother Sean, sister May, sister-in-law Maura, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Removal today, Tuesday morning to St. Monica's Church, Edenmore to arrive for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery, New Extension. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Patsy McNamara Lugnashammer, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

Patsy McNamara died peacefully on the 26th December in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his brother Jim, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Frank, nephews Anthony and Michael, niece Ann Marie,grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday 31st December at 12 noon in St Michaels Church, Croghan followed by burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery.

Margaret Barry (née Meehan) Bridge Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Knockvicar, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Barry (née Meehan), Bridge Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon, formerly Knockvicar. Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital on the 27th of December 2019, deeply mourned by her husband Jim, her brother-in-law Paddy McNulty, her nieces Sharon and Gene, and her nephew Rory. Margaret will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Tuesday the 31st of December from 4.30pm until 6.30pm and arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday the 1st January at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086)2328291

May they all rest in peace.