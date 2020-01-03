Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Casserly, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Casserly, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on 1st January 2020 at home. Sadly missed by his wife, Marie, sons John and Martin, daughter Rosemary, daughter-in-law Maire Brid. Grandchildren, Carlene and Blathnaid. Sisters, Kathleen and Eileen, Sister-in-law, Brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home on Friday 3rd January from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 4th January in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11 am, with burial in the new Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Costello, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Costello, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. N41 E097. ‪Peacefully surrounded by his family in North West Hospice Sligo after a short illness. Sadly missed by wife Roisin, Sons Brian (Limerick) and Kevin(Ballinaglera), daughter Kathleen Shanley (Killnagross), extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Remains will repose at his residence ‪on Friday 3rd January from 1pm and again ‪on Saturday from 12 noon to 5pm‬. Removal to St Hugh's Church Ballinaglera ‪on Saturday evening‬, arriving ‪at 7.‬15pm. Funeral Mass ‪on Sunday at 1.30 pm‬, with burial in Fahy Cemetery.

Bernard (Brian) Faughnan, Dromod village, Dromod, Leitrim



In the loving care of the staff of Balinamore Community Nursing Unit. Beloved son of the late Bridget and Thomas Faughnan. Brian will be sadly missed by his cousins the Oates and Faughnan family and also by his neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Ruskey on Saturday morning, 4th Jan, from 10am to 1130am with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff for 12 noon Mass. Burrial afterwards in Mohill New Cemetery.

Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Roscommon



Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formely of London, England, died January 2nd 2020. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Andreas, Marcos, Christos & Aris (Harry), daughters in law Paula, Emily, Kate & Aileen and loving grandchildren. Reposing at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, Roscommon on Saturday morning from 9:30am to 10:45, with funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Derrane new cemetery, Roscommon.

Seamus McMahon, No. 6, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Roslea, Fermanagh



Seamus McMahon, No. 6, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran Co Donegal. 2nd January 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and brother of the late John, Eugene, Brian, Kevin, Theresa, Eileen and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his brothers Peter (Ballintra), Noel (Roslea), sister Mary (Coventry, England), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his late residence this all day Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Tierney's Cemetery, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

Eileen Mc Goldrick (née Murphy), Clintycarnaghan, Bawnboy, Cavan

Eileen Mc Goldrick (nee Murphy), Clintycarnaghan, Bawnboy, Co Cavan. December 31st at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeeply regretted by her loving sons Tony, Stephen (Offaly), Séamus, daughter Martina, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine & Denise, partner Tony, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Violet Notley (née Matthews) Main Street, Dromod, Leitrim / Ballinagore, Westmeath

Notley (nee Matthews) Violet Gertrude at Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar. (Formerly Dromod, Co. Leitrim, Clonard, Co. Meath and Ballinagore, Co Westmeath). Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) Notley, cherished and loving mum to llona (Jenkins) and Wesley, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Susan. Much loved grandmother to Penelope, Madeline, Imogen, Hilary, Yolande and Freya. Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Muriel, many relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held in All Saints Church Mullingar (N91 W959), Co Westmeath at 2pm on Friday, 3rd January. Family only cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium on Saturday, 4th January. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mullingar Hospital Scanner and Irish Cancer Society.

Teresa Kelly (née Ward), Creagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Teresa (Babbie) Kelly (nee Ward) Creagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie and great-grand son Andrew. Died Tuesday 31st December 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sons Sean (Longford) Pauric (Drumshanbo) and daughter Marie Tansey (Boyle), daughters-in-laws Mae and Lucy and son-in-law Sean, grandchildren, great-grand children, relatives friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass on Friday in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Lisa Greene Beirne, Tarmon, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Lisa Greene Beirne on the 30th of December 2019. Sadly missed and much loved by her mother Margaret, father Christie, brother David, her sisters Eileen, Tina, Sharon and Tami, her partner Pam and son Aaron, the Slater family and friends in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Perry, Helena and all her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, Friday the 3rd of January, arriving at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon Women's Network, Castlerea c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen.

Catherine Byrne (nee Walsh), Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin / Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), formerly of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and recently of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Died peacefully on December 31st 2019 in the loving care of staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home. In her 100th year. Wife of the late Kelly Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Pat, grandchildren Kelley, Tommy and Luke. Relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 3 at 11am in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel. Followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin D6W.

Lucie Compton (née Brown), No.5 Forest view, Boyle, Roscommon

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Eamon. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Bernadette and Oonagh, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lisa, Patricia, Darren, Heather, Adam, Beth and great grandchild Mollie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving for Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, 3rd January, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Angela Mullarkey (née Beirne), Circular Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Angela Mullarkey (nee Beirne), Lisheen House, Circular Road, Sligo / Ballinafad, Boyle and formerly of Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 20th 2019 (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Betty (England), sons Frankie (England) and Noel (Sligo), son-in-law John, grandchildren Angela, Kevin, Mick, Tracey and John, great grandchildren Shannon, Ciaran, Matthew, Becky and Jack, sister Agnes Beirne (U.S.A) sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, 3rd January, from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery Ballinafad, Co. Sligo.

May they all rest in peace.