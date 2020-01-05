Leitrim deaths - Sunday, January 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mervyn Trenier, Parisee, Belturbet, Cavan



Mervyn Trenier, Parisee, Cloverhill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Friday, January 3rd 2020, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan. Husband of the late Edith and dear Father of Nigel. Remembered with love by his son, daughter in law, Beryl, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal today, Sunday at 2pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Cloverhill for Funeral Service at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to MS Research c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member.

Dave Mc Manus, Drumboory, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Husband of the late Pauline, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. His remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, on Wednesday, 8th January, at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to ICU Cavan General Hospital.

Fay Rosemond (née Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Rosemond, Fay (nee Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Wife of the Late Georgie. Fay passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2020 at Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan surrounded by her family and cared for by the kind, compassionate and dedicated staff. Sadly missed by her children, Charlotte, Joy and Maeve, grandchildren, Ronán, Gráinne, Eimear, Alice, James, Hannah and Ryan, sons-in-law, Diarmuid and Sang, brother Basil and sisters Joy, Maud and Mignone. Funeral service in Carrigallen Parish Church at 1pm on Sunday, 5th January, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private on Sunday please.

Patrick (Pat) Costello, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Costello, Corglass, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. N41 E097. ‪Peacefully surrounded by his family in North West Hospice Sligo after a short illness. Sadly missed by wife Roisin, Sons Brian (Limerick) and Kevin(Ballinaglera), daughter Kathleen Shanley (Killnagross), extended family and his many friends and neighbours. ‪Funeral Mass ‪today, Sunday, January 5 at 1.30 pm‬, in St Hugh's Church Ballinaglera, with burial in Fahy Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.