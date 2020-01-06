Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peter Gilheaney, Curraghnabania, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Lough Errill Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brothers Seamus & Sean, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore on Tuesday morning, January 7th, from 10am until 11.30am. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

Fergus Roddy, London and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Fergus Roddy, Archway, London, U.K. and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 28th of December 2019. Predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Mary and his sister Sally, deeply mourned by his brothers and sisters, Mai (Verdon) Dublin, Johnnie, Pat, Tom, Ailish (Goldrick), Tessa (Daly) and Noel, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Fergus will be reposing at Quarry Street, Boyle on Friday the 10th of January 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm with arrival to St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday the 11th of January for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only, House private outside of reposing times please. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen. (086)2328291

Jean Drury (née Fyfe), 2 Railway Road, Killeshandra, Cavan

Jean Drury (née Fyfe), 2 Railway Road, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Saturday 4th January 2020 (peacefully) in Cavan General Hospital. Jean will be very sadly missed by her loving husband George, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service in Killeshandra Parish Church on Monday afternoon at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private, please.

Dave Mc Manus, Drumboory, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Husband of the late Pauline, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. His remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, on Wednesday, 8th January, at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to ICU Cavan General Hospital.

May they all rest in peace.