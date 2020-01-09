Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, January 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Emily Cornwall (née Lyttle) Shancurragh, Glencar, Leitrim



Emily Cornwall (nee Lyttle), Shancurragh, Glencar, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband Archie, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to the Chapel of Ease, Lurganboy, to arrive at 7.15pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumlease Parish Church of Ireland graveyard Dromahair. House private, please.

Eugene Higgins 11 Canal Avenue, Mullingar, Westmeath / Granard, Longford



And formerly of Willsbrooke, Coolarty, Granard, Co. Longford. Died 05/01/2020, unexpectedly at his home. Sadly missed by his brothers Peter, Pat, Joe, John Joe, his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Thursday the 9th at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Granard, Co. Longford, followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Fergus Roddy London and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Fergus Roddy, Archway, London, UK and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 28th of December 2019. Predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Mary and his sister Sally, deeply mourned by his brothers and sisters, Mai (Verdon) Dublin, Johnnie, Pat, Tom, Ailish (Goldrick), Tessa (Daly) and Noel, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Fergus will be reposing at Quarry Street, Boyle on Friday the 10th of January 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm with arrival to St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday the 11th of January for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only, House private outside of reposing times please. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen. (086)2328291

Claire Ruane-O'Donnell (née O'Hart) Tullan Strand Rd., Bundoran, Donegal

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Adrian, Brendan, Patrick and James, her daughters Darina, Meadbh, Nina and Shena, her daughters and sons in-law, her brothers Michael, Henry and Ciaran, her sisters Carmel and Marie and her brothers and sisters in-law, her beloved 20 grandchildren, her great-grandchild and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tony, and her husband's Paddy and Frank.

Reposing at her home at Tullan Strand Rd., Bundoran on Thursday (9th Jan.) from 3pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning (10th Jan.) to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if so desired, to to Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin, care of donation box at family home and Church or to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Patrick (Packie) Conlon Rathmines, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



Beloved husband of the late Helen (Lea). He will be very sadly missed by his sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Elizabeth and Ciara, his sister Elizabeth Lennon and brother John Conlon, both of Drumlish, Longford, his sister-in-law Una Conlon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Pat’s home on Thursday (January 9) between 5-7pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross, arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital Foundation. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors 01 4516701.

Annie McGloin, Ahanlish, Glenade, Leitrim

Funeral Mass on Thursday 9th at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Bridget Scott (née Ward) Santry, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Scott (nee Ward) (Santry and Mohill, Co. Leitrim) January 6th 2020 peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Bridget, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother to John. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother John. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Friday with family in attendance from 3pm until 6pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11.30am Mass in Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road to Glasnevin Cemetery, St. Paul's Section.

Marie Farrell, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at UCHG. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Maureen. Survived by her aunt Kitty Devaney, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, and uncle Michael Farrell, Kilashee, Longford, cousins Teresa Fox, Francis & Sean Farrell, Winifred Folliard, Tom & Anne Devaney, boyfriend John Farrell and his sister Margaret, her dear friends Bernie Naughton & Tony Dockery, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday, January 9th, to Carniska Church to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred, in her 100th year of Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES, on Thursday from 4pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim, via Belcoo and Kilcoo Cross, arriving at 8.30pm approximately. Funeral Service on Friday in Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim at 1pm, followed by burial in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland Church grounds. House private, please.

Bridie Perry (nee McHugh), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Bridie Perry (nee McHugh), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her niece Veronica (Westmeath) and her nephew Jim (USA) friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at Keegans funeral Home, Dowra from 6-7.30pm this Thursday evening arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dermot McCourt Irvinestown, Fermanagh / Blacklion, Cavan



The death has occurred of Dermot McCourt, Irivinestown, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Rugby, England and South Africa peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Predeceased by his son Aaron, sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen(formerly Wynne, Carricknagrow, Blacklion, Co. Cavan), daughter Collette, sisters Moira and Imelda, Grandchildren Kerry Lee and Erin, brother-in-law Frank, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.