Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brigid Rooney (née Rooney), Derragoon, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Brigid Rooney R.I.P. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Beloved mother of Joseph, Seamus, Gerard, Breege and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and all extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence today Friday from 2pm-5pm. Removal of remains to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetary.

Emily Cornwall (née Lyttle), Shancurragh, Glencar, Leitrim

Emily Cornwall (nee Lyttle), Shancurragh, Glencar, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband Archie, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to the Chapel of Ease, Lurganboy, to arrive at 7.15pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumlease Parish Church of Ireland graveyard Dromahair. House private, please.

Fergus Roddy, London and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Fergus Roddy, Archway, London, UK and formerly Quarry Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 28th of December 2019. Predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Mary and his sister Sally, deeply mourned by his brothers and sisters, Mai (Verdon) Dublin, Johnnie, Pat, Tom, Ailish (Goldrick), Tessa (Daly) and Noel, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Fergus will be reposing at Quarry Street, Boyle on Friday the 10th of January 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with arrival to St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday the 11th of January for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only, House private outside of reposing times please. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen. (086)2328291

Claire Ruane-O'Donnell (née O'Hart), Tullan Strand Rd., Bundoran, Donegal

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Adrian, Brendan, Patrick and James, her daughters Darina, Meadbh, Nina and Shena, her daughters and sons in-law, her brothers Michael, Henry and Ciaran, her sisters Carmel and Marie and her brothers and sisters in-law, her beloved 20 grandchildren, her great-grandchild and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tony, and her husband's Paddy and Frank. Removal on Friday morning (10th Jan.) to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if so desired, to to Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin, care of donation box at family home and Church or to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Patrick (Packie) Conlon, Rathmines, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

Beloved husband of the late Helen (Lea). He will be very sadly missed by his sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Elizabeth and Ciara, his sister Elizabeth Lennon and brother John Conlon, both of Drumlish, Longford, his sister-in-law Una Conlon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross, arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital Foundation. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors 01 4516701.

Bridget Scott (née Ward), Santry, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Scott (nee Ward) (Santry and Mohill, Co. Leitrim) January 6th 2020 peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Bridget, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother to John. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother John. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Friday with family in attendance from 3pm until 6pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11.30am Mass in Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road to Glasnevin Cemetery, St. Paul's Section.

Mabel Caroline, Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred, in her 100th year of Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Funeral Service on Friday in Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim at 1pm, followed by burial in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland Church grounds. House private, please.

Bridie Perry (nee McHugh), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Bridie Perry (nee McHugh), Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her niece Veronica (Westmeath) and her nephew Jim (USA) friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.