Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Liam Farrell - Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim



Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co. Leitrim January 12th 2020, (suddenly). Funeral arrangements later.

Brendan Davitt - 1 College View, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred unexpectedly of Brendan Davitt, 1 College View, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Maureen, daughter Donna, son John, sisters Angie, Kitty and Ann, brothers Martin and Hughie, grandchildren Sean, Sinead and Faye, great grandson Harley, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Mairead McDermott - 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at UCHG. Formerly of Cloonslanor, Strokestown. Beloved partner of Paul Mulvihill and darling & devoted mother to Ali. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing partner and daughter, parents Mary and Ronnie, sisters Sharon, Sandra and Tracey, brothers Noel, Ronan and Barry, granny Birdie Murphy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family including the Mulvihill family, relatives, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday January 14th, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 15th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Brendan C. Kieran - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Brendan C. Kieran, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, January 11th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brother Fr. Brendan (Cyril) and his infant grandson Max.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Annetha Kieran Loughran (Drumsna), Nuala Branagan (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon), Emma Haupt (Rosebank, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon), son Brendan J. (Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon), daughter-in-law Shauna, sons-in-law John, Martin and Frank, grandchildren Ben, Mia, Roy, Megan, Ciaran, Jamie, Sam and Henry, brother Des (Ballinamore), sister Nuala Browne (Cootehill, Cavan), sister-in-law Sheelagh, brother-in-law Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home today, Monday from 2 o’clock until 4 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North West Hospice. House private please outside reposing times.



Tommy Connolly - Drumreilly, Co Leitrim

Tommy Connolly, Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, on Friday, 10th January, peacefully at Lough Erril private nursing home, Mohill, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Tommy, daughters Marie McWeeney (Keshcarrigan), Teresa McGee (Creevelea, Drumkeeran), sisters May Harte (Luton), Margaret McKiernan (Ballinamore), grandchildren Shane, Manus, Amy, Cían, Niamh, Aishling and Conor, daughter-in-law Clodagh, sons-in-law Johnnie and Fergal, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home on Monday, 13th January from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Monday evening to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Please note: Shuttle bus in operation from Drumreilly Community Centre during reposing times, please use this service.

John Kelly - Dromahair, Co Leitrim

John Kelly, Flaughanagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, January 10th 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Ann and devoted father of Jennifer, Adrian, Martin and Alan. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael-Patrick and Jim, sister Mary, grandchildren Leah, Ellen, Amy, Hannah, Hayden and Jamie, son-in-law Andy, daughters-in-law Aishling, Tracey and Sanja, brothers-in-law Gerard and Joe, sisters-in-law Teresa, Maura and Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Sean Dolan - Cliffoney, Co Sligo / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Co Sligo and formerly of The Knather, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal on Friday, January 10th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Helen, sons, John, Noel, Michael and Adrian, daughters, Susan Leydon, Catherine Harrison and Evelyn Blanc, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Martin and Eugene, his sister Anna, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o McGloin Undertakers.

May they all rest in peace.