Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marie Therese Dunne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Marie Therese Dunne, Carrick-on-shannon and Cloonamahon, Colloney, Co. Sligo. January 12th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Trevor Crane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving parents Breda and Angus, brothers John and Alan, sisters Evelyn and Ailbhe, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Jeanette, brother-in-law Reinhold, nieces, nephew, relatives, the dedicated nurses and staff and her many friends in Cloonamahon Care Centre. Removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim



Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co. Leitrim January 12th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, beloved husband of the late Maureen and dear father of Jim (Letterkenny), Ann (Longford), Willie (North Caroline), Peter (Dallas) and Brendan (Drumsna), sadly missed by his loving family , brother Mel (Killeshandra), son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, his eighteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam will repose at his home Tuesday January 14th from 3pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday January 15th from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday January 16th to arrive at St, Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 10.50 for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Elizabeth Keenan (née O'Rourke), Drumderg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Elizabeth Keenan, 13th January 2020, Drumderg, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim and formally of Breffni Oils, Killeshandra, County Cavan, peacefully in her 99th year, surrounded by her family amidst the extraordinary care of the staff of Cottage View Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply missed by her children Michael, Brendan, Joe, Maura and Martina, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Maura (Farrell), Drumderg, Drumshanbo from 1pm - 9pm on Wednesday 15th January. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Davitt, 1 College View, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred unexpectedly of Brendan Davitt, 1 College View, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Maureen, daughter Donna, son John, sisters Angie, Kitty and Ann, brothers Martin and Hughie, grandchildren Sean, Sinead and Faye, great-grandson Harley, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his brother Hughie, Knockacusan, Drumkeerin today, Tuesday from 1pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Mairead McDermott, 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at UCHG. Formerly of Cloonslanor, Strokestown. Beloved partner of Paul Mulvihill and darling & devoted mother to Ali. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing partner and daughter, parents Mary and Ronnie, sisters Sharon, Sandra and Tracey, brothers Noel, Ronan and Barry, granny Birdie Murphy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family including the Mulvihill family, relatives, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, today, Tuesday January 14th, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 15th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Brendan C. Kieran, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Brendan C. Kieran, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, January 11th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brother Fr. Brendan (Cyril) and his infant grandson Max.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Annetha Kieran Loughran (Drumsna), Nuala Branagan (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon), Emma Haupt (Rosebank, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon), son Brendan J. (Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon), daughter-in-law Shauna, sons-in-law John, Martin and Frank, grandchildren Ben, Mia, Roy, Megan, Ciaran, Jamie, Sam and Henry, brother Des (Ballinamore), sister Nuala Browne (Cootehill, Cavan), sister-in-law Sheelagh, brother-in-law Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Tuesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North West Hospice.



Tommy Connolly, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim

Tommy Connolly, Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, on Friday, 10th January, peacefully at Lough Erril private nursing home, Mohill, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Tommy, daughters Marie McWeeney (Keshcarrigan), Teresa McGee (Creevelea, Drumkeeran), sisters May Harte (Luton), Margaret McKiernan (Ballinamore), grandchildren Shane, Manus, Amy, Cían, Niamh, Aishling and Conor, daughter-in-law Clodagh, sons-in-law Johnnie and Fergal, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumreilly, with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Please note: Shuttle bus in operation from Drumreilly Community Centre during reposing times, please use this service.

May they all rest in peace.