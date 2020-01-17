Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gertie Russell, Stonepark, Dromahair, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath



The death has occurred of Gertie Russell of Stonepark, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private please.

Bridget (Bridie) McBride (née McHugh),Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim



McBride Bridget (Bridie), nee McHugh, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 16th 2020, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Arthur and her son Anthony, sadly missed by her son Enda, daughter Monica, grandchildren Katherine, Liam and Tara, sister Eveline, brother Paul, niece Christine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers please, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Brigid Josephine Roddy (née McSorley), Church Road, Bundoran, Donegal / Belfast, Antrim



Brigid Josephine (Bridie) Roddy, (nee McSorley), Church Rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Belfast. January 16th 2020, peacefully in the care of the Sisters and Staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Dalkey, Co. Dublin. Supported by her family after a long illness borne with great humor. Predeceased by her devoted husband Hugh. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Colette and Martina and her sister Anne, always remembered by her grandchildren Jack, Katie and Joe, her sons-in-law Nigel and Paul, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law , nieces and nephews and all her extended family and relatives. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Church Rd, Bundoran this Friday (17th January) from 4pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for reception prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday (18th January) at 11am burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim

Oliver Brennan (Knocklongford, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumheckil, Leitrim Village) - January 14th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Bridget, his brothers Francis and Joseph and his sisters Joan and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Mary , Angela, Michael , Patricia, Rose, Kevin, Teresa , Vincent, Brendan, Seán, Leo, Séamus and Ann, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the home of his brother Seán, Keelagh, Mohill on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill arriving at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Sal Boyd, (nee Mulvey), Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Sal Boyd, (nee Mulvey) Woodbrook, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 14th January, 2020. (Retired Nurse). Peacefully, in her 93rd year, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Desmond, sister of the late Charles, Clare, Peter and Paddy and grandmother of the late infant Peter. Much loved mother of Mary, John and Sally Ann. She will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Donal, cherished grandchildren Desmond, Constance, Sarah, Evan and John, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, her excellent Carers, former work colleagues and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Friday (17th January) at 12 noon at St Michael’s Church. Burial afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Nellie Russell (nee Axon), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Nellie Russell (nee Axon), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Thursday, 9th January, 2020. Peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Eric. Nellie will be very sadly missed by her son Michael, daughter Janet, sister Joan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, relatives and all the family circle. Service in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday afternoon, January 17th, at 3pm, followed by cremation. House private, please.