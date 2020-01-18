Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, January 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Bridget McNamara (née Walsh), Leganomer, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Newtowncashel, Longford



Formerly Fortwilliam, Newtoncashel, Co. Longford, peacefully at the North west Hospice Sligo. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, son Eugene, daughter Sheila, mother Sheila, partner Peter, uncle Michael, in-laws, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday from 6.30pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 11.30 followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private please.

Gertie Russell, Stonepark, Dromahair, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death has occurred of Gertie Russell of Stonepark, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private please.

Bridget (Bridie) McBride (née McHugh),Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim

McBride Bridget (Bridie), nee McHugh, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 16th 2020, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Arthur and her son Anthony, sadly missed by her son Enda, daughter Monica, grandchildren Katherine, Liam and Tara, sister Eveline, brother Paul, niece Christine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers please, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Brigid Josephine Roddy (née McSorley), Church Road, Bundoran, Donegal / Belfast, Antrim

Brigid Josephine (Bridie) Roddy, (nee McSorley), Church Rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Belfast. January 16th 2020, peacefully in the care of the Sisters and Staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Dalkey, Co. Dublin. Supported by her family after a long illness borne with great humor. Predeceased by her devoted husband Hugh. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Colette and Martina and her sister Anne, always remembered by her grandchildren Jack, Katie and Joe, her sons-in-law Nigel and Paul, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law , nieces and nephews and all her extended family and relatives. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday (18th January) at 11am at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim

Oliver Brennan (Knocklongford, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumheckil, Leitrim Village) - January 14th 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Bridget, his brothers Francis and Joseph and his sisters Joan and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Mary , Angela, Michael , Patricia, Rose, Kevin, Teresa , Vincent, Brendan, Seán, Leo, Séamus and Ann, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.