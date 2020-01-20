Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anne (Nance) Browne (née Muldoon), Big Barn, Ballycogley, Bridgetown, Wexford / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly of Kiltybardan, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, County Leitrim. Peacefully at Kerlogue Nursing Home in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Yvonne, Michael, Leo, Anne, John and Anthony. Sister of Bridie, Pat and the late Leo, Ita and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren David, Rachel, Callum, Eoghan, Eimhin, Ciara, Anna, Clara and Caoilinn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, many friends and neighbours. Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford on Monday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Fintan’s Church, Mayglass, Co. Wexford. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mayglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.

Catherine McSharry, Cois Na-hábhan, Drumalee, Cavan Town, Cavan / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Catherine McSharry, Cois Na-hábhan, Drumalee, Cavan and formerly Glanfarne, Co Leitrim, Sunday 19th January, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Margaret McSharry and Maura Heaney, brother in law, nephew, nieces, grand-nephew, Relatives and many friends. Reposing at Lakelands (Finnegans) Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Monday, Jan. 20th, from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Reqieum Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon in St Brigid's Church, Killygarry, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Desmond (Des) O'Hara,Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Roscommon



Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Fulham, London, U.K and formerly of Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Died peacefully in London after a short illness on the 8th Jan 2020. Pre-deceased by his sister Frances (USA), Deeply regretted by his brothers John (Elphin), Vincent (Swinford), sister Rita (Dublin), nieces, nephews and extended family and friends Requiem Mass on Saturday 25th January in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat McBrien, Drumcask, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully, at Saint Colmcille's Nursing Home,Kells, Co Meath. His remains will repose at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm and will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Church Road, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford

The death has occurred of Mrs Nell Duignan (nee Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Friday January 17th 2020 at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of doctors, nurses and carers. Wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary (Australia), Philis (UK) and Evelyn (Nevy)(Ballinamuck), sons; Seamus (Dromad), Mickey (Australia), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, realatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning (20th January) to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Jim Dillon, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim Dillon Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Peacefully at his residence. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher . Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Predeceased by his sons Padraig and Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maryanne, sons Denis, Thomas, Sean and Francis. Daugher- in- law Alana, grandson Lee, brother Denis, sisters Nan and Maureen sister-in-law,brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Bridget (Bridie) McBride (née McHugh),Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim

McBride Bridget (Bridie), nee McHugh, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 16th 2020, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Arthur and her son Anthony, sadly missed by her son Enda, daughter Monica, grandchildren Katherine, Liam and Tara, sister Eveline, brother Paul, niece Christine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers please, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

May they rest in peace