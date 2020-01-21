Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bó House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosario, his beloved family Niall, Aaron (Drogheda) and Sinéad, daughters-in-law Breege (McGovern) & Fiona (Butterly), his dear grandchildren Mya, Romy, Grace, Darragh & Meabh, his sisters Mary (Cavan), Rose Murphy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Agnes Duncan (Kilcock), Margaret Walpole (Mohill), brothers Joe (Cavan), Noel (Dublin) & Donal (Drumree, Co. Meath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday, 22nd Jan., from 5 o'clock, concluding with prayers at 8 o’clock. House private at all times please. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Michael Ward, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon



Michael (Mickie) Ward, Kingsland, Boyle and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his nephews Jimmy, John and Paul Forde, niece Marie Tahaney, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Friday January 24th, from 4.30pm until 7pm, arriving at Breedogue Church at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Anne (Nance) Browne (née Muldoon), Big Barn, Ballycogley, Bridgetown, Wexford / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly of Kiltybardan, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, County Leitrim. Peacefully at Kerlogue Nursing Home in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Yvonne, Michael, Leo, Anne, John and Anthony. Sister of Bridie, Pat and the late Leo, Ita and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren David, Rachel, Callum, Eoghan, Eimhin, Ciara, Anna, Clara and Caoilinn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Fintan’s Church, Mayglass, Co. Wexford with burial afterwards in Mayglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.



Catherine McSharry, Cois Na-hábhan, Drumalee, Cavan Town, Cavan / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Catherine McSharry, Cois Na-hábhan, Drumalee, Cavan and formerly Glanfarne, Co Leitrim, Sunday 19th January, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Margaret McSharry and Maura Heaney, brother in law, nephew, nieces, grand-nephew, Relatives and many friends. Reqieum Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon in St Brigid's Church, Killygarry, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Desmond (Des) O'Hara,Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Roscommon

Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Fulham, London, U.K and formerly of Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Died peacefully in London after a short illness on the 8th Jan 2020. Pre-deceased by his sister Frances (USA), Deeply regretted by his brothers John (Elphin), Vincent (Swinford), sister Rita (Dublin), nieces, nephews and extended family and friends Requiem Mass on Saturday 25th January in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat McBrien, Drumcask, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Saint Colmcille's Nursing Home,Kells, Co Meath. His remains will repose at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm and will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Church Road, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

May they rest in peace