Leitrim deaths - Saturday, January 25, 2020

he following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Keaveny (née Mc Kenna) Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Roscommon

Mary Keaveny (née Mc Kenna), Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, January 22 2020, Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Survived by and sadly missed her daughter Bernadette (Flynn), son-in-law Michael, son Paul and his partner Kathryn, grandchildren Shane, Gavin, Jamie, Brian, Ronan, Emma and Chloe, her sister-in-law Dettie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V, M., Arigna at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Strictly no flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to Irish Cancer Society, “Night Nurse Fund”.

Mary Galvin (née Dolan), Park Road, Killarney, Kerry / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Peacefully at St. Columbanus Home, Mary, beloved wife of the late Jeremiah, loving mother of Rosemary and Geraldine and much loved grandmother of Danielle and Vicky. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Donal Moynihan, niece Clare, nephew Paul, relatives, neighbours, her many good friends and the staff and residents at St. Columbanus Home. Predeceased by her sister Nellie and brother Fr. Ben. Funeral arriving at the Church Of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Galway University Hospital. Predeceased by his father Michael and mother Girlie, his sister Kathleen and his brother Miceal. Sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, his beloved daughters Ciara and Frances, his dear grandson Niall, sister Margaret, brothers Sylvester, Sean and Camillus, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. RRemoval to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society C/O Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors. A one way system will operate on Friday from 4-8pm with all traffic accessing the family home from the Manorhamilton/Kinlough Road and exiting through Lurganboy.

Pat McGovern, late of Suckfield, Ballinasloe, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

This is the final curtain call for Pat McGovern. Late of Suckfield, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. Pat passed away, suddenly, on the 21st January. Deeply regretted by his beloved children Keith and Amy, together with their sister Lynn, brother Gary and mother Evelyn, Amy’s partner Noel, Keith’s wife Hannah, Pat’s companion Fiona, her son Daniel and all his extended family and friends. Pat will be sadly missed by his many friends in Ballinasloe and Leitrim and all his peers at Ballinasloe Town Hall and beyond who had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, Ballinamore, from 4pm – 5.30pm, Saturday, 25th January 2020, with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass Sunday, 26th January 2020 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired,to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Cavan

Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan (Retired Garda Siochana). Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday 21st January 2020. Eldest son of the late Bernard & Maí Coll, Carramore, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Ruddy, Townamoyle, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). Deeeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Seán & Francis, daughter-in-law Sineád, his adored grand-daughter, Deirbhile, his brothers Phillip (Ennis), P.J (Roscommon) & Vincent (Portrane). His sister Christine (Kathleen) Lee (Ballinalee), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, ex-colleagues and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton arriving at 3pm approximately.

Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Roscommon

Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Fulham, London, U.K and formerly of Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Died peacefully in London after a short illness on the 8th Jan 2020. Pre-deceased by his sister Frances (USA), Deeply regretted by his brothers John (Elphin), Vincent (Swinford), sister Rita (Dublin), nieces, nephews and extended family and friends Requiem Mass today, Saturday 25th January in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Ward, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon

Michael (Mickie) Ward, Kingsland, Boyle and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his nephews Jimmy, John and Paul Forde, niece Marie Tahaney, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian burial in Breedogue Church today, Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.