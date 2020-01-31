Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 31, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Leon Gunning, Larkfield Bar, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Sligo



Gunning, Leon, Larkfield Bar, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co.Leitrim, January 28th 2020, Suddenly. Dearly loved father of Amy and Luke, grandfather of Theo, son of Christopher and Edwina and brother of Sonia. Sadly missed by his daughter, son, grandson, parents, sister and her partner Brian Dunleavy, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode: F91EH98) on Friday, January 31st, from 10:30am concluding with Celebration of Life at 11:30am. Burial follows in Killargue Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Brigid (Bridie) Mc Girl (née Walshe), Main Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Relict of John Joe. Beloved mother and grandmother. Deeply regretted by her sons Liam and Feargal, daughters Áine, Cáit and Nuala, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00pm at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Mary Healy (née Gilligan), Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mary Healy (née Gilligan). Horley, England and Late of Ross Manorhamilton. Peacefully at her home in Horley surrounded by her family. Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, daughters Mary Patricia, Fiona, Sinead & Louise, grandchildren, sister Ann, brothers Eamonn, John, Thomas, Kieran & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mary's remains will be reposing at Our Ladys Hospital chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday 1st February from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 2nd February at 1.00 pm with burial to the adjoining cemetery. By request please wear a splash of bright colour for all elements. Family Flowers only please

Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Eddie Brady (Termon Road, Boyle and late of Tonaknick, Mantua, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). 27th January, 2020. Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his father Tommy, infant sister Martina and brothers Justin and Robert. Eddie will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Shauna and Tara, his mother Teresa, sisters Marion, Stella, Eileen and Tish, brothers, Marty and Timmy, girlfriend Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday (31st January) from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning (1st February) to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shankhill Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

Monica O'Reilly (nee Rudden), Mullaghduff, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet

January 28th, 2020, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catherine, sons Barney, Donal, Griffith, Cormac & Dallan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Detta Metcalfe (née McDermott), Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Detta (Bernadette) Metcalfe (nee McDermott). Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 27th January, 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Seamus, Sydney, Perlie, Eileen and Maureen. Much loved mother of Camillus, Bernadette, Margaret, Angelina, Michael, Marion, Eugene, Carmel, Sean, Barry and Rethna. Sadly missed by her family, sister Birdie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Removal on Friday morning (31st Jan) to Aughrim Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.