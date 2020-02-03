Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Fallon, 16 Boderg, Shannon Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Donamon, Roscommon



At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Son of the late Patsy and Maureen and brother of the late Mary, Patsy and Peter. Much loved husband of Matilda (nee Nolan). John will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael and Kevin, sisters Ann (Drury) and Pauline (Nolan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kate (Reilly), Uncle Johnny (Shannon), uncle in -law, aunts in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-niece and grand-nephew, work colleagues at the Bush Hotel (Carrick-on-Shannon), relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (5th February) from 4o’c with Removal at 6.15o’c to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7o’c. Funeral Mass on Thursday (6th February) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery, Mantua (Elphin) (Eircode F45 NX60).

Tommy Harte, Launtaggart, Glencar, Leitrim



Tommy Harte, Launtaggart, Glencar, Co Leitrim suddenly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Devaney) and Kathleen (McCann) Blacklion, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am Wednesday burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery.

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford



Formerly of Yonkers, New York. Martin died peacefully on Thursday January 30th in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York. He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. Martin will repose at his home, in Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford on Wednesday 5th February from 11am until 9pm, and again on Thursday 6th from 11am until 2pm with family time there after please. Please note the family will be taking a break between 4:30pm-5:30pm on Wednesday. Removal arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, on Thursday evening for prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday 7th at 12 noon, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

Eileen Cooney (née McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Belleek, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Eileen Cooney (née McGourty) Church Rd. Bundoran Co. Donegal and formerly of Manger, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at her residence on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Road, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Seamus Plunkett, Dromad Village, Dromod, Leitrim / Cavan

The death has occurred of Seamus Plunkett, Ard Na Cuain, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lavey, Co. Cavan and Birmingham, England, Friday 31st January 2020 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Plunkett née Murphy, sister; Rose, brothers; Paddy and Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11am at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery.

Eileen Hynes (née Leonard), Dunboyne, Meath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Hynes (née Leonard), Eileen (Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) January 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Malachi and much loved mother of Paul, Philip, John, Noel, Philomena Leonard and the late David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Dunboyne on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to S. S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooskey Cemetery.

Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford

Mel, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Adrian and Christopher, partner Ann and her children Mark and Peter, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren Bronte and Kira, brother Tom (Abbeyleix), sister Mary (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

May they all rest in peace.