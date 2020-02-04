Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Fallon, 16 Boderg, Shannon Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Donamon, Roscommon

At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Son of the late Patsy and Maureen and brother of the late Mary, Patsy and Peter. Much loved husband of Matilda (nee Nolan). John will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael and Kevin, sisters Ann (Drury) and Pauline (Nolan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kate (Reilly), Uncle Johnny (Shannon), uncle in -law, aunts in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-niece and grand-nephew, work colleagues at the Bush Hotel (Carrick-on-Shannon), relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (5th February) from 4o’c with Removal at 6.15o’c to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7o’c. Funeral Mass on Thursday (6th February) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery, Mantua (Elphin) (Eircode F45 NX60).

John Maguire, Cornaha, Blacklion, Cavan



John Maguire, better known as John Frank, Cornaha, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Sadly misssed by his daughters Mary, Kathleen, Christina and Patricia, his son John Anthony, brother Felix, sister Bea, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, this Wednesday evening, 5th February, from 6pm until 7.30pm, followed by prayers. Removal on Thursday morning, 6th February, to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, via Cornaha, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery.

John James (Johnie) Moran, Drumnamore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John James (Johnie) Moran, Manchester and formerly of Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died in Chestnut House Care Home Manchester on the 30th of December 2019 aged 93 years. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister; Sr. Joan (Molly), Southampton, England, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Thursday (6th February) 2020 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Ian Roberts, Corry, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully in Roscommon University Hospital, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends. Funeral private.

Tommy Harte, Launtaggart, Glencar, Leitrim

Tommy Harte, Launtaggart, Glencar, Co Leitrim suddenly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Devaney) and Kathleen (McCann) Blacklion, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am Wednesday burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery.

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly of Yonkers, New York. Martin died peacefully on Thursday January 30th in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York. He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. Martin will repose at his home, in Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford on Wednesday 5th February from 11am until 9pm, and again on Thursday 6th from 11am until 2pm with family time there after please. Please note the family will be taking a break between 4:30pm-5:30pm on Wednesday. Removal arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, on Thursday evening for prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday 7th at 12 noon, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

Eileen Cooney (née McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Belleek, Fermanagh

The death has occured of Eileen Cooney (née McGourty) Church Rd. Bundoran Co. Donegal and formerly of Manger, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Road, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Eileen Hynes (née Leonard), Dunboyne, Meath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Hynes (née Leonard), Eileen (Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) January 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Malachi and much loved mother of Paul, Philip, John, Noel, Philomena Leonard and the late David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to S. S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Rooskey Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.