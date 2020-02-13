Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, February 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Reverend Father Jim McGloin, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim, F91 DY68 / Glenade, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Reverend Father Jim McGloin of McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ahanlish, Glenade, Co Leitrim. Retired Parish Priest of St Joseph's Presbytery, Wolverhampton, England. Peacefully in his 85th year. Predeceased by his parents John and Susan, his sister Maureen, brothers Paddy Joe, Willie, Sean and Stephen. Sadly missed by his sister Bridie, his brother Terence and sister in law Margaret, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, brother priests and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel on Thursday evening from 4pm to 6pm and reposing from 12 noon on Friday at his brother Terence’s house in Ahanlish, Glenade. Removal on Saturday morning to St Michael’s Church, Glenade, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery, Glenade. Family time on Saturday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund or North West Hospice Sligo. A one way system will operate on Friday in Glenade with entrance to the family home from the Largydonnell Bridge and exit at Cloonawillan.

Oliver Farrelly, 6 O'Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Longford / Dromod, Leitrim

On Tuesday the 11th of February the death has occurred peacefully at Mullingar Hospital of Oliver Farrelly, Granard, Co. Longford and formerly of Furance, Dromod, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his Parents, brothers, James and Harry, sisters Mary, Helen and Anne. Sadly missed by his brothers Andy and Willie, nieces, nephews, extended family the Smyth’s of Main Street Granard, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am at St. Mary’s Church, Granard, Co. Longford followed by burial in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Mullingar Hospital c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.



Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Dan, sister Teresa, Brother-in-law Peader, niece Anne, nephew Peter and his wife Aine, their children Ruth and Peter, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House Private, Please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Frank Gaffney, Boderry, Keadue, Co. Roscommon

Frank Gaffney, Boderry, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, February 11th 2020, Pre-deceased by his wife Mary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving brother Joe, sisters Ann and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 4.30 p.m. until 6.30 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V, M., Keadue, arriving 7p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

James Owens, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonrane House. Peacefully, at his home. Dearly loved brother of Elsie, Rosalie [Dublin], Helene Scott [Dublin] and Louise Curley [Athlone]. Predeceased by his sister Marion Canning [Elphin] and his brother Michael [Ballygar]. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother-in-law Walter, nieces. nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday, Feb. 13th, at the Parish Church at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rev. Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death has occurred of Rev. Canon Noel Scott, (Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) Suddenly on 6th February, 2020. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St. Mary's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, at 2.00 p.m. followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

May they all rest in peace.