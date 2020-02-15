Today's local death notices - Saturday, February 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank Ferguson - Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Frank Ferguson, Ballymore, Kinlough, died peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 13th February.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday 15th from 2pm to 10pm. Removal of remains on Sunday morning to arrive at St Aidan's Church for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital care of Gilmartin Funeral Directors or family members.



Frank Farrell - Leixlip, Co Kildare / Newtownforbes, Co Longford



Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Thursday, February 13th, (peacefully) at home.Beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

Reverend Father Jim McGloin - Manorhamilton / Glenade, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Reverend Father Jim McGloin of McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ahanlish, Glenade, Co Leitrim. Retired Parish Priest of St Joseph's Presbytery, Wolverhampton, England. Peacefully in his 85th year. Predeceased by his parents John and Susan, his sister Maureen, brothers Paddy Joe, Willie, Sean and Stephen. Sadly missed by his sister Bridie, his brother Terence and sister in law Margaret, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, brother priests and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning from Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel to St Michael’s Church, Glenade, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery, Glenade. Family time on Saturday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund or North West Hospice Sligo. A one way system will operate on Friday in Glenade with entrance to the family home from the Largydonnell Bridge and exit at Cloonawillan.

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death has occurred of Rev Canon Noel Scott, (Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) Suddenly on 6th February, 2020. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St. Mary's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, at 2.00p.m. followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

May they all rest in peace.