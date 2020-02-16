Death notices for Leitrim - Sunday, February 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Pat Monahan - Cloone, Co Leitrim



Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Co Leitrim, (Former Connaught Vice President IFA), Friday, 14th February 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Imelda, Angela and Carmel, his nephew Sean, son-in-law Paul, Carmel’s partner Kieran, brother Johnnie (Dublin), sisters; Mollie, Sadie (USA) and Teresa, sister in law Mary, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at his home on Sunday, 16th February, from 3pm-7pm and on Monday, 17th February, from 12 noon to 3pm followed by removal on Monday evening to St Mary’s Church, Cloone, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 18th February, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing hours please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mater Foundation c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Please avail of the shuttle bus service to the family home from Cloone G.A.A. Pitch on the Mohill road entrance side during reposing hours. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering via the Cloone side.

John Corr - Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



John Corr late of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents; Bernard and Katie, brothers; Patrick and Eugene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy (Cloone) and Kathleen Steadmend (England), brothers; Frank (Dublin) and Bernard (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Monday, 17th February, from 5.00pm - 6.30pm followed by prayers with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Ferguson - Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Frank Ferguson, Ballymore, Kinlough, died peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 13th February. Removal of remains on Sunday morning to arrive at St Aidan's Church for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital care of Gilmartin Funeral Directors or family members.



Frank Farrell - Leixlip, Co Kildare / Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Thursday, February 13th, (peacefully) at home.Beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

May they all rest in peace.