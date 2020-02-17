Leitrim deaths: Monday, February 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Flynn (née Beirne), Driney, Drumcong, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Elizabeth Flynn (nee Beirne), Driney, Drumcong and Cornashamsogue, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. February 15th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at the residence of her daughter Ita and son-in-law Malcolm. Predeceased by her husband James, son Padraig and daughter-in-law Myra. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Sean (Dublin) and Seamus (Drumshanbo), daughters Ita O'Dwyer (Drumshanbo), Maura (England) and Gerardine (Galway), grandchildren Kyle, Aaron, David, Colm, Luke and Enya, great granddaughter Chloe,brother Tom (Birmingham), son-in-law Malcolm, daughter-in-law Maura, Gerardine's partner Andy and Seamus' partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Ita and son-in-law Malcolm, (Cornashamsogue, Drumshanbo) today, Monday, from 12pm until 4pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat Monahan - Cloone, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Co Leitrim, (Former Connaught Vice President IFA), Friday, 14th February 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Imelda, Angela and Carmel, his nephew Sean, son-in-law Paul, Carmel’s partner Kieran, brother Johnnie (Dublin), sisters; Mollie, Sadie (USA) and Teresa, sister in law Mary, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at his home today, Monday, 17th February, from 12 noon to 3pm followed by removal on Monday evening to St Mary’s Church, Cloone, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 18th February, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing hours please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mater Foundation c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Please avail of the shuttle bus service to the family home from Cloone G.A.A. Pitch on the Mohill road entrance side during reposing hours. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering via the Cloone side.



John Corr - Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

John Corr late of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents; Bernard and Katie, brothers; Patrick and Eugene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy (Cloone) and Kathleen Steadmend (England), brothers; Frank (Dublin) and Bernard (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore today, Monday, 17th February, from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by prayers with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Frank Farrell - Leixlip, Co Kildare / Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Thursday, February 13th, (peacefully) at home.Beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan today, Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

May they all rest in peace.





