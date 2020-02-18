Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Molly (Mary) Guihen (née Gray), Keadue, Roscommon



Molly (Mary) Guihen (née Gray), Keadue, Co. Roscommon, February 16th 2020, Peacefully in the presence of her devoted family and in the loving care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John (recently deceased) and her sister Eva. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Josephine Leyden (Keadue), Marie Burke (Keadue), Clare Drummond (New Zeland), Annette Goldrick (Kiltoghert) and Deirdre (Tuam), sons Hughie (Drumboylan), Martin (Boyle), Dermot (Leixlip) and Alan (Keadue), sons-in-law, daughters-in- law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Chris Leydon, brothers Jimmy, Johnny, Frank, Padraig and Liam, brother–in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Keadue on Tuesday afternoon from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V, M., Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Johnnie Rooney, Sranea, Glencar, Leitrim



Johnnie Rooney, Sranea, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Bridie, Teresa and Carmel, brother Martin, friend Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins and many friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.15pm with removal to St. Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Micheál Prior, Trathnóna and formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim



At Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness. Predeceased by his father Paddy & sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Molly, brothers Bernie, Patsy, Myles, Tommy & Killian, sisters Nonie, Kathleen, Bridie, Siobhán, Geraldine & Angela, his uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore on Tuesday evening from 3pm until 6pm with removal afterwards to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the coronary care unit, Cavan general hospital c/o Smith's funeral directors

Eamon Melly, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal



Eamon Melly, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 18th & 19th, from 1pm to 8pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday morning, Feb 20th, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Medical Wards, Level 5, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Breslin's Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Flynn (née Beirne), Driney, Drumcong, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Elizabeth Flynn (nee Beirne), Driney, Drumcong and Cornashamsogue, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. February 15th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at the residence of her daughter Ita and son-in-law Malcolm. Predeceased by her husband James, son Padraig and daughter-in-law Myra. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Sean (Dublin) and Seamus (Drumshanbo), daughters Ita O'Dwyer (Drumshanbo), Maura (England) and Gerardine (Galway), grandchildren Kyle, Aaron, David, Colm, Luke and Enya, great granddaughter Chloe,brother Tom (Birmingham), son-in-law Malcolm, daughter-in-law Maura, Gerardine's partner Andy and Seamus' partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong, with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat Monahan, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Co Leitrim, (Former Connaught Vice President IFA), Friday, 14th February 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Imelda, Angela and Carmel, his nephew Sean, son-in-law Paul, Carmel’s partner Kieran, brother Johnnie (Dublin), sisters; Mollie, Sadie (USA) and Teresa, sister in law Mary, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 18th February, at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Corr, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

John Corr late of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 15th February, 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents; Bernard and Katie, brothers; Patrick and Eugene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy (Cloone) and Kathleen Steadmend (England), brothers; Frank (Dublin) and Bernard (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare / Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Thursday, February 13th, (peacefully) at home.Beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

May they all rest in peace.