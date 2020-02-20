Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, February 20, 20202

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas (Tommy) Bohan, Whitethorn Close, Renmore, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Renmore, Galway and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 18th February 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Bohan and his sister Nancy Carr. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, son J.P., daughters Marie (O’Keeffe), Irene and Evelyn, daughter-in-law Lesley, son-in-law Brian, his grandchildren Iain, Shane, Kevan and Darragh, his brothers Peter (Galway) and Seán (Leitrim), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, his very dear cousin Marie, relatives and friends. Reposing in Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore on Thursday 20th February from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass for Thomas on Friday 21st February at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Frank Cullen, Dublin 9, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Cullen Frank (Dublin 9, formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim and the Dergvale Hotel, Dublin 1) Feb 18, 2020. Peacefully in his 94th year after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Marian, Fran, Geraldine and Sharon. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday evening, Feb 20. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, Feb 21, at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin (next to Botanic Gardens), followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie



Mary McMorrow (nee Meehan), Gubnageer, Rossinver, Leitrim / Templemore, Tipperary

Peacefully in Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Myles. Deeply regretted by her son Myles (Templemore), sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brother James (Australia), brother-in-law Aidan, nieces, nephew, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Prayers in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this evening at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am at St. Aidan’s Church, Ballameehan, followed by interment in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Arus Breffni Nursing Home.

Sean McGowan, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sligo

McGowan, Sean, Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Temple Street, Sligo, February 18th, 2020. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Husband of the late Terrie. Deeply regretted by his daughters Thérèse (Toolan) and Róisín (Kavanagh), son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, J.J, Alan, Conor, Daire, Shay and Jake, sons-in-law Paul and David, daughter-in-law Aishling, sisters Myra (Duggan), Ellen (Leyden), brothers Thomas and Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery.

Eamon Melly, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal

Eamon Melly, St. Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Removal on Thursday morning, Feb 20th, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Medical Wards, Level 5, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Breslin's Funeral Home.

May they all rest in peace.