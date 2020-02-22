Leitrim deaths - Saturday, February 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles Stephen O'Beirne, Gillstown House, Kilglass, Roscommon / Longford



Charles Stephen O’Beirne, Gillstown House, Kilglass, Co Roscommon suddenly on the 21st Feburary 2020. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Anne and sister Denise Walsh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sisters Mary Quinn, Sheila Fallon, Stephanie Lillis and Patricia Rogers, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday from 3 o’clock with removal at 6.30 o’clock to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, arriving at 7 o’clock. Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Monday Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Thomás Henry, 11 Fay Cresent, Belturbet, Cavan



Thomás Henry, Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet and formerly 11 Fay Cresent, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, on the 19th February 2020. Predeceased by his mother Josie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father Benny, brothers Michael, Brian and Joseph, sisters Emer and Breege (O’Reilly), brother in law Philip, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for 11 o’clock funeral Mass on Saturday 22nd February with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.