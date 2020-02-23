Leitrim deaths - Sunday, February 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Martin (née Harte), Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim



Martin - (nee Harte) Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Co. Leitrim, February 22nd 2020 at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by her loving family, Nora, relict of William. Loving mother of Liam, P.J., Mary (Gillespie), Teresa (Mullarkey) and Frankie. Sadly missed by her brother Johnnie, her grandchildren Siobhan, Damian, Ross, Anthony and Ursula, greatgrandchildren Kayla, Emily, Sophie and Rian, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home at Magurk today, Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Monday to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrickatemple Cemetery.

Maureen Farrell, Moher, Lanesboro, Roscommon



Maureen Farrell died on Thursday 20th February 2020, in Oakwood Nursing Home, Co. Roscommon. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother John and sister-in-law Kathleen. Maureen will be remembered with love by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and her close friend Una. Maureen will be reposing in Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Monday 24th from 10.30am untill 11.30am, followed with removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.