Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Henry Campbell, Moygara House, Moygara, Gurteen, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Moygara House, Moygara, Gurteen, Co. Sligo. February 22nd, 2020 (Peacefully) in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Deeply mourned by his wife May, daughter Linda, grandsons Mark and Glen, great-granddaughter Amelia, nurses and staff of Oakwood, his neighbours and friends. Henry will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Wednesday (Feb 26th) from 5pm with prayers at 6pm, followed by private cremation.

Michael Sammon, Derrinkeher McDonald, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Predeceased by his loving wife May, his son Seán, daughter Rose and his sister AnneMarie Flynn. Much loved father of Anne, Mary, Padraig, Majella, Micéal, Brendan, Cait and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his daughters-in-law Caroline, Cathy, Shirley and Nuala, sons-in-law Brian Gallogly, Micheal Quinn, Vincent Maher and Adrian Cullen, his 20 beloved grandchildren, and 1 cherished great-grandson, nephews Pascal and Seamus Flynn, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (N41 VI20) from 12 pm on Tuesday (25th Feb). Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please.



Maureen Farrell, Moher, Lanesboro, Roscommon

Maureen Farrell died on Thursday 20th February 2020, in Oakwood Nursing Home, Co. Roscommon. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother John and sister-in-law Kathleen. Maureen will be remembered with love by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and her close friend Una. Funeral Mass at 12 noon at Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon, followed with burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.