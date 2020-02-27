Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, February 27, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Denning, Killea, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick Denning London and formerly of Killea Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim R.I.P. Brother of William and Francis (London) and predeceased by his brothers James (Killea Kiltyclogher) and John (Tullyhill Sligo). Funeral Mass this Saturday in St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher at 12 noon followed by burial of ashes in adjoining cemetery.

Kieran Molloy, New Line Road and Druids Lane, Elphin, Roscommon / Westmeath



In his 91st year. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at North West Hospice, Sligo. Husband of the late Marion (nee Fahy), son of the late Delia and Peter (Ballinahown) and brother of the late Joe, Edward and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his daughters Caroline, Regina and Teresa, sons Noel and Kieran, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Peter, Matt, John, Paul, Paddy, Tom and Michael, sisters Mary Ann, Eileen, Frances, Annette and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday evening (28th Feb.) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Saturday (29th Feb.) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Gillan Senior, Derryloughan, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy Gillan Senior, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at the home of his son Tommy and daughter in law Sarah, Uragh, Kinlough F91C1k8 on Thursday from 2pm to 10pm. Removal of remains on Friday morning to arrive at At Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards at St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o Gilmartin Undertakers or family members.

Joan Kelly (nee Moran), Dromahair

Kelly - Joan (nee Moran), Larkfield Lawns Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Halfway House, Manorhamilton. February 25th 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat Kelly and loving mother of the late Siobhan Kelly. Sadly missed by her daughter Annemarie (Kerrigan), sons Micheal and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Removal today, Thursday (27th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly. Beloved partner of Laura and darling daddy of Eva. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Nora, father Liam, brothers Willie, Pauric (Patricia), sisters Vera (Sean), Anne (Micheal), Celine (Phil), Chrissy (Bernie), Denise (Paul), Joan (Cathal), mother-in-law Ann, sister-in-law Ann Marie (Francis), brother-in-law Kevin, aunts, uncles and entire family. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

May they all rest in peace.