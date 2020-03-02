Leitrim deaths - Monday, March 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Des Braiden, 4 An Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Glencar, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Des Braiden of 4 An Ross, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Glencar, Co Leitrim. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Tuesday from 1pm to 2.30pm with removal to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Bride Brady (née Smith), Drumgoon, Killeshandra, Cavan



Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, County Cavan, Sunday 1st March, peacefully at Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Bridie, beloved wife of Hugh and very deeply regretted by her brother Philip Smith, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan, on Monday, 2nd March, from 5pm - 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

Paul Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Son of Reggie and Mary, brother of Leslie. Unexpectedly. Futher funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Tony Brady, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and 4 Ard na Gréine, Cavan town

March 1st 2020, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Bernard and Margaret and brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers J.J, Brian, Emmett, Terry and Hugh, sister Una, aunt Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, praxis carers, his friends at the rehab, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of his brother Hugh, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, tomorrrow, Monday, from 4.30pm until 10pm and on Tuesday from 12pm until 4pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday evening arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Rehab Cavan.

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O'Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Margaret Ann ( Peggy) Keane (nee O'Connor) 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Much loved mother of Patricia and Garry. Requiem mass today Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph's Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Donations to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren Molly, Eddie and Tom, brother Patrick, sister Mary nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May they all rest in peace.