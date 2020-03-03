Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Farrell McElgunn,Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Belturbet, Cavan



Farrell McElgunn, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (N41 X089), late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Former member of Leitrim County Council, Seanad Éireann, and European Parliament. Peacefully, in Mullingar Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary, and his sisters Anna, Mairéad and Mary. Much loved father of Máire (Carndonagh), Róisín (Aughavas), Liam (Carrick), Bríd (Coolaney), Fergal (Curraghroe) and Rónan (Carrick). Deeply regretted by his brothers Seán, Liam, Jim, sisters Bridie, Eileen and Rosaleen, his grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends, and the wonderful staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, 4th March, from 2pm to 5pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 5th March, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Geoffrey Hobson, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Geoffrey Hobson, (Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Leeds, England) –29th February 2020 (suddenly). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock until 6 o’clock with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village arriving at 7 o’clock. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Desmond (Des) McCabe, Terenure, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim



McCabe, Desmond (Des) suddenly at home, 29th February 2020, beloved brother of Malachy, P.J.,John, Bernard, Maria, Philomena and Sheila; sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Hugh Evans, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Evans Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, sons, Ivor and Gary, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday 5th March 2020 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Johnny Ferguson, Lisross, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred on 1st March of Johnny Ferguson, Invercargill, New Zealand and late of Lisross, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Son of the late Michael John and Mary Ann and brother of Frank who recently died in Kinlough. Funeral Mass will take place in New Zealand. Memorial Mass for Johnny will take place in Ballaghmeehan Church at 8pm on 16th March. Dearly loved and forever missed by his wife Lynne, sons Timothy and Daniel and his large family circle.

Julia Agnes O'Reilly (née Galligan), Dernacross, Killeshandra, Cavan



O'Reilly, Dernacross, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 2nd March 2020, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Julia Agnes, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and very sadly missed by her daughter Catherine (Olwill) and son Tom, son-in-law John Olwill, grand-daughters Karina and Caroline, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning, 4th March, at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends only please.

Des Braiden, 4 An Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Des Braiden of 4 An Ross, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Glencar, Co Leitrim. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Tuesday from 1pm to 2.30pm with removal to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Bride Brady (née Smith), Drumgoon, Killeshandra, Cavan

Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, County Cavan, Sunday 1st March, peacefully at Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Bridie, beloved wife of Hugh and very deeply regretted by her brother Philip Smith, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

Paul Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Son of Mary and Reggie, Brother of Leslie, Partner of Katrina Gavigan, Father of James, Conor & Charlie. Unexpectedly. Reposing at his parents residence at West Port, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday from 1 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private time family on the morning of the funeral, please. Access to the wake house via the back entrance on Assaroe Road.

Tony Brady, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and 4 Ard na Gréine, Cavan town

March 1st 2020, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Bernard and Margaret and brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers J.J, Brian, Emmett, Terry and Hugh, sister Una, aunt Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, praxis carers, his friends at the rehab, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of his brother Hugh, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, on Tuesday from 12pm until 4pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday evening arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Rehab Cavan.

May they all rest in peace.