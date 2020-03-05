Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, March 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marie Kissane (nee Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford / Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kissane (nee Feehily), John's Hill, Waterford and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and Springfield, Tipperary Town, March 2nd 2020, Marie. Predeceased by her husband Finbar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Finbar, daughters Jackie, Fiona, Nicola and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am at the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Reynolds, Cloonamahon Centre, Collooney, Sligo, F91 WV66 / Mohill, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Rita. Michael will be greatly missed and remembered with much love and affection by his sisters Regina Clohessy (Dublin), Helen McKenna (Ballinamuck) and Edel McWeeney (Mohill), brothers-in-law Mick, Martin and Padraic, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends and the wonderful Cloonamahon Community. Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 5th March, in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice C/o Rowley Funeral Directors.

Farrell McElgunn, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Belturbet, Cavan

Farrell McElgunn, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (N41 X089), late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Former member of Leitrim County Council, Seanad Éireann, and European Parliament. Peacefully, in Mullingar Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary, and his sisters Anna, Mairéad and Mary. Much loved father of Máire (Carndonagh), Róisín (Aughavas), Liam (Carrick), Bríd (Coolaney), Fergal (Curraghroe) and Rónan (Carrick). Deeply regretted by his brothers Seán, Liam, Jim, sisters Bridie, Eileen and Rosaleen, his grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends, and the wonderful staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 5th March, at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Geoffrey Hobson, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Geoffrey Hobson, (Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Leeds, England) –29th February 2020 (suddenly). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Desmond (Des) McCabe, Terenure, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

McCabe, Desmond (Des) suddenly at home, 29th February 2020, beloved brother of Malachy, P.J.,John, Bernard, Maria, Philomena and Sheila; sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral service to take place on Friday afternoon at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross (followed by cremation).

Hugh Evans, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Hugh Evans Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, sons, Ivor and Gary, daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday 5th March 2020 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Johnny Ferguson, Lisross, Rossinver, Leitrim

The death has occurred on 1st March of Johnny Ferguson, Invercargill, New Zealand and late of Lisross, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Son of the late Michael John and Mary Ann and brother of Frank who recently died in Kinlough. Funeral Mass will take place in New Zealand. Memorial Mass for Johnny will take place in Ballaghmeehan Church at 8pm on 16th March. Dearly loved and forever missed by his wife Lynne, sons Timothy and Daniel and his large family circle.

Martin Tansey, Knocknacarra, Galway / Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Enda’s Ward, UCHG, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (formerly Mary Doyle of Kiltulla), sons Brian and Ronan, daughter Joyce, grandchildren Paddy, Barra and Vincie, sister Una Bonner (USA), sister-in-law Bernadette Tansey, son-in-law Hugh O’Neil, Kathy Mooney mother of Barra and brother-in-law John Oliver Doyle, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Anthony’s room within the Church of St.John The Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway on Thursday from 4pm. Removal to the Church at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery, Athenry. House private, family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Vincent (Twin) Kelly, Borefield, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen and much loved father of Annette, Mary, Joseph and Ben. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law Padraig, Mary's partner Andy, daughter-in-law Una and Ben's partner Caroline, grandchildren, sisters Mary (Derry), Nora (England), Mona (Limerick), Geraldine (USA), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday March 6th from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 8pm to Kiltrustan Church. Funeral Mass Saturday March 7th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Paul Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Son of Mary and Reggie, Brother of Leslie, Partner of Katrina Gavigan, Father of James, Conor & Charlie. Unexpectedly. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private time family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Mamie De Lacy (nee Lilly), 10 The Paddocks, Belcoo

The death has occurred of Mamie De Lacy (nee Lilly) 10 The Paddocks, Belcoo. peacefully at home. Dearly missed by her loving daughters Mari (Sandie), Lorraine (Seamus), and Catherine. Dear sister of Jim, loving grandmother to Christopher, James, Claire, and Darragh and loving aunt of Adrian, Andrew and Ashley. Predeceased by her husband Lal. Remains reposing at her home on Thursday from 11am to 5.00pm, House private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday evening to St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am with burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie c/o any family member or J P Conway, Funeral Directors, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo BT93 5AS.

Patrick (Paddy) Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 NH29

Monday 2nd March 2020, suddenly at Saint James Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie, his brother Noel and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Michael, Colette and David, their partners Emma, Paul and Nicola, grandchildren Senan, Darcie and Elliot, brothers Jackie, Jodie, Bernie, Billy, Tony and Brendan, sister Nora, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.






