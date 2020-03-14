Leitrim deaths - Saturday, March 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tony Cassidy, Cloonteagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



Tony Cassidy, 11th March 2020 at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brother Frank, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Kellys Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Retired parish priest of Glenfarne, on 13 March 2020, in the care of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, son of the late Michael and Bridget Quinn, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, James and Peter, his sisters Sr Eileen Quinn and Kathleen (Murphy). Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Theresa Frazer and Sr Mary Loyola, sisters in law Mary Devine Quinn, Mary O’Mahoney Quinn and Joan Quinn, and brother in law Pat Murphy and his long serving housekeeper Tilly Cassidy, his nieces, nephews, extended family, his brother priests, his parishioners in Glenfarne and the other parishes he served in and his wide circle of friends. His remains will repose in St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne (F91AE22) on Sunday 15 March 2020 from 1 pm to 6pm, when there will be an opportunity for people to file past his coffin, keeping a social distance and without sympathising or touching the coffin in accordance with best practice recommended by HSE at this time. His funeral Mass, which will take place on Monday 16 March 2020 at 12noon in St Michael’s Church in Glenfarne, will be private in accordance with the wishes of the HSE at this time, with a maximum of seven priests concelebrating the Mass. The burial will take place to the adjoining cemetery immediately after the Mass. Family flowers only.

Bridget Lynch (née Lynch), Altagowlan, Arigna, Roscommon



Bridget Lynch (née Lynch) Altagowlan, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oswald, sons Vincent, James and Oswald, daughters Tracey and Martina, grandchildren James, Katie, Sarah, Callum, Emma and Roisín, sons- in- law Michael and Gerald, sister Norah, brothers Michael and Peter, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Tracey and son-in-law Michael Mc Manus, Knockroe, Croghan on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M, Arigna, on Monday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Elizabeth LOWE (née Redmond), Dundrum, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Eileen Elizabeth Lowe (née Redmond), formerly of Dundrum, Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon, died on 12th March, 2020, peacefully, following many years in the exceptional care of the staff at Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill, wife of the late Cecil, sadly missed by her son David, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Tom, Sadie and Matthew and her wider family and friends. Funeral is taking place privately due to current circumstances. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Joan Lowe (née Guckian), Newtown, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

Lowe(née Guckian) Newtown, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. March 11th 2020 (peacefully), at North West Hospice, Sligo, Joan; deeply regretted by her heart broken husband Kevin, son James, daughter Fiona, sister Mary (Headford), brothers Sean, Micheal, Joseph (Leitrim Village), uncle Peter (Leitrim Village), aunt Bernadette (London), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Saturday to St. Michael's Church, Croghan to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim/Longford

Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, March 10th 2020, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Shelia Spoden (Pennsylvania U.S.A.), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Megan, partners Jess and Matt, his eleven beloved grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode N41 HP98) today, Saturday 14th from 2pm until 8pm (with a break from 5pm until 5.30pm). Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.