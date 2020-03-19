Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anita McWeeney, Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Anita McWeeney, London, U.K. February 26th 2020. Daughter of James Mc Weeney (Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim), and predeceased by her mother Margaret Mc Weeney (nee Kennedy) formerly of Glenidan, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath. Anita will be greatly missed by her father, sister, family and many friends in the UK. Following Covid 19 Government guidelines, Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately. Family flowers only please. Thank you for your co-operation at this time.

Sr Ursula Fox, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon & formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Sadly missed by the Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and the Sisters Of Mercy Northern Province, by her brother Daniel (Ballyshannon), sisters Kathleen Griffin (Dreenan, Ballybofey), Mary Flanagan (Sligo), nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Reposing at St. Anne’s Convent, Ballyshannon, on Thursday 19th of March from 4pm to 5.30pm for family and close friends only, please. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday 20th of March at 11am, followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Following the Church and HSE regulations the Funeral Mass will be held Privately for family and close friends, please. The Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. A Mass of celebration of Ursula’s life will be offered at a later date.

May they rest in peace.