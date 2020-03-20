Leitrim deaths - Friday, March 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tony (Mick) McMorrow, Ardvarney, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Naomi, son Padraic, sisters Margaret, Patricia, Una, Ann, Agnes & late sister Josephine, brothers John James, Michael, Francis, Desy & Vincent, extended family, neighbours & large circle of friends. Reposing in St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, (Eircode: F91AE22) from 6 to 7.30pm Saturday evening, when there will be an opportunity for people to file past his coffin, keeping a social distance and without sympathising or touching the coffin in accordance with best practice recommended by HSE at this time. Funeral mass - which will be private - on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Harrington, St Jude's, Shop St., Boyle, Roscommon



Harrington, Michael (Merchant Tailor), St Jude's, Shop St., Boyle, 19th March 2020, in his 101st year. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing home. Predeceased by his wife Josephine & son Vincent. Sadly missed by his family, Micheál (Boyle) Christy, Leo, Gerard, Mary (New York) sister Teresa (New York) daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandson Fionn, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Mick, a private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

Seán Regan, Kilronan, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon / Ballinderreen, Galway



Seán Regan, Mulrog House, Ballinderreen, Co. Galway, formerly Kilronan, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon. March 18th 2020, Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the wonderful staff at Mulrog House. Predeceased by his grandparents Paddy and Bridget and parents John-Joe and Patricia. Sadly missed by his sister Sarah, aunt Nuala, his many cousins, the staff and carers at Mulrog House. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon this morning, Friday, from 10 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, (Eir Code F52 C924) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Owing to the official regulations, as laid down by the Government and HSE to combat the spread of Covid-19, Funeral Mass is confined to family members and close friends only. Social distancing should also be observed.

Georg Greiner, Cuppenagh, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Sligo

March 18, 2020 (Peacefully) surrounded by his family, in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Attracta (née McDonagh), daughter Anita, sons Brian, Mark and Donagh, brother Peter, grandchildren Kevin, Rebecca, Alyssa, Erin, Jordan, Chloe and Warren, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Amber and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current situation Georg’s Funeral will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

Sr Ursula Fox, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sr Ursula Fox, Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon & formerly of Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Sadly missed by the Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and the Sisters Of Mercy Northern Province, by her brother Daniel (Ballyshannon), sisters Kathleen Griffin (Dreenan, Ballybofey), Mary Flanagan (Sligo), nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Reposing at St. Anne’s Convent, Ballyshannon, on Thursday 19th of March from 4pm to 5.30pm for family and close friends only, please. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday 20th of March at 11am, followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Following the Church and HSE regulations the Funeral Mass will be held Privately for family and close friends, please. The Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. A Mass of celebration of Ursula’s life will be offered at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace