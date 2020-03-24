Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John James (Sean) Conlon, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



CONLON, John James (Sean) (Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and Retired Commandant Transport Corps., Irish Defence Forces) March 23rd, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Clearbrook Nursing Home, Cappagh. Beloved husband to Bunny and father (Da) to Iain, Lisa, Susan, Conor, Gemma. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Saoirse, Ben, Sophie, Sam, Jude, Max, Matilda, Isabella, Niamh, Beibhinn, Isla Grace and Lily; his son-in-laws Tony, Paul, Mark and daughters-in-law Veronica and Janice, as well as his brothers and sisters, extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House strictly private please. A memorial service for Sean will be arranged at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to www.parkinsons.ie.

Rosaleen Farrell (née Gilbride), Bridge House, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Suddenly and Peacefully at home Wife of the late Fergus and sister of the late Patsy, Hubert, Jim and Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Son Fergus, Daughters Monica, Ann, Colette, Caroline, Mary Rose. and Kathleen, Sons-in-Law Kieran, Paddy, Michael, Kevin and John, Grandchildren Damian, Liam, Kiera, Niall, Roisín, Aaron, Evin, Darren, Killian, Dylan, Ryan, Noreen, Joanna, Mark, Helen, Kevin, Aoibheann, Fearghal, Eoin, Lorcan, Nicole and Shannon, Great Grandchildren Mya-Rose, Odhrán, Caolán Philip Jnr, Grace, Noreen, Sinead, Roisín, Bella, Daisy, Lily, Alfie and Mayla, Sisters Carmel, Anna and Brother Patrick, Brothers-in-Law, Sisters-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Retatives and Friends. Due to latest HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19 reposing, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. Condonence books will be available for signing in Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar from 9am on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and on RIP.ie

Mary Ellen Dunne (née Mc Govern), Navan Road, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

Mary Ellen Dunne (nee McGovern) Navan Road, Dublin 7, formerly Swanlinbar and Belturbet Co. Cavan, Sunday, March 22nd, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne. Beloved wife of Anthony Dunne and devoted mother of Joe, Colette, Alan, Dympna, Tony and Marie. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Rita, Lorraine, and Patricia, sons in law Kieran, Kevin and James, her adored grandchildren Seonaid, Conor, Cecilia, Ronan, Cillian, Shannon, Liam, Alex, Mark, David, Ellen, Aoife, Lareese, Emily, Patrick, Áilish, and Sinead, great-grandchildren Sofia and Orla, sister in law Mrs. Imelda Mullery, Cavan, nieces, nephews all her relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, Co. Cavan, followed by burial in Staghall Cemetery, Belturbet. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings and health, Mary's Funeral will be private to family. The family are very thankful for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time.

Louise Keaveney (née Kieran), Karol Avenue, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully (in her 94th year) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Mary, cherished granddaughter Treena and grandson Edward. Much loved Mother of Annette Ivory (Fermoy), Bridget Hughes (Clonsilla), Tom (Surrey), Agnes Conway (Fermoy), Pat (Elphin), Jane Gormley (Boyle) and Frances Keaveney (Drumkeeran). Louise will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Please note that to follow Government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Louise's funeral will be private. The family appreciate your understanding at this time. House Private Please. The Keaveney family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Geraldine Colleran, Dr. Pat Conheady, Rita, Mary, Irene, Deirdre and staff at Elphin Health Centre for all the wonderful care shown to Louise over the years.

Michael Flynn Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Drumkeerin

Michael Flynn (Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Drumkeerin) Retired staff of E.S.B. 20th March 2020 (after a short illness) at Sligo University Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Maurice, Micheal and Milo, daughters Fiona and Cara, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Lorcan, Alan and Brendan, grandchildren Joey, Luke, Sadhbh, Méabh and Femhé, sisters Catherine, Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family Michael’s funeral will be private. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Kathleen Healy (née McDermott), Ardmore and St. Patrick’s St., Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formally Killoran, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Kathleen Healy (née McDermott), Ardmore and St. Patrick’s St., Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formally Killoran, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, March 20th 2020. Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff and nurses of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle.Kathleen will be sadly missed by her children Fiona Dunne (Carrick-on-Shannon), Pauline Healy (Carrickmacross), Valerie Reynolds (Sligo), Mark and Anthony Healy (England), sons-in-law John and Mick, Pauline’s partner Ciarán, daughters-in-law Joanne and Sharon, grandchildren Lee, Nicola, Paul, Chloe, Michaela, Rebecca, Aimee, Amelia, Patrick, Joshua, Jacob, Jessica, Orianne and Morgan, great-grandchildren Iarlaith and Iolann, sister-in-law Sylvia Drury (Ballymote), nieces Martina Keville (Boyle), Louise and Sarah Mc Dermott (Dublin), nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Kathleen’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date .The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Kathleen’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Michael Harrington, St Jude's, Shop St., Boyle, Roscommon

Harrington, Michael (Merchant Tailor), St Jude's, Shop St., Boyle, 19th March 2020, in his 101st year. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing home. Predeceased by his wife Josephine & son Vincent. Sadly missed by his family, Micheál (Boyle) Christy, Leo, Gerard, Mary (New York) sister Teresa (New York) daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandson Fionn, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Mick, a private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can send condolences in the traditional manner.

May they all rest in peace.