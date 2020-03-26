Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Stenson (née Shanley), Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim



Funeral Arrangements Later

Thomas Durneen, Largantemple, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Thomas Durneen better known as Tom Largantemple, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Due to the latest HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private, family funeral service will take place. A memorial service for Tom will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Day Hospital Manorhamilton. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

Ann Clancy, Drumaculla, Glenade, Leitrim

Ann Clancy, Drumaculla, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. John's Hospital Sligo. Due to latest H.S.E. guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

James (Jimmy) Faughnan, Clooneagh, Dromod, Leitrim

James (Jimmy) Faughnan, Clooneagh, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, March 24th 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, deeply regretted by his brother Michael, Clooneagh, sister Geraldine, Annaduff, sister-in-law Ita, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Donald and Eileen Drake, Edgeworthstown. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. A memorial Mass for Jimmy will be held at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

John James (Sean) Conlon, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

CONLON, John James (Sean) (Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and Retired Commandant Transport Corps., Irish Defence Forces) March 23rd, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Clearbrook Nursing Home, Cappagh. Beloved husband to Bunny and father (Da) to Iain, Lisa, Susan, Conor, Gemma. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Saoirse, Ben, Sophie, Sam, Jude, Max, Matilda, Isabella, Niamh, Beibhinn, Isla Grace and Lily; his son-in-laws Tony, Paul, Mark and daughters-in-law Veronica and Janice, as well as his brothers and sisters, extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House strictly private please. A memorial service for Sean will be arranged at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to www.parkinsons.ie.

Louise Keaveney (née Kieran), Karol Avenue, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully (in her 94th year) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Mary, cherished granddaughter Treena and grandson Edward. Much loved Mother of Annette Ivory (Fermoy), Bridget Hughes (Clonsilla), Tom (Surrey), Agnes Conway (Fermoy), Pat (Elphin), Jane Gormley (Boyle) and Frances Keaveney (Drumkeeran). Louise will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Please note that to follow Government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Louise's funeral will be private. The family appreciate your understanding at this time. House Private Please. The Keaveney family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Geraldine Colleran, Dr. Pat Conheady, Rita, Mary, Irene, Deirdre and staff at Elphin Health Centre for all the wonderful care shown to Louise over the years.

Michael Flynn, Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Drumkeerin

Michael Flynn (Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarmon, Drumkeerin) Retired staff of E.S.B. 20th March 2020 (after a short illness) at Sligo University Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Maurice, Micheal and Milo, daughters Fiona and Cara, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Lorcan, Alan and Brendan, grandchildren Joey, Luke, Sadhbh, Méabh and Femhé, sisters Catherine, Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family Michael’s funeral will be private. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all rest in peace.