Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, March 29, 2020

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim area:

David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Patsy and Dave and his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Patricia and brother Liam, by his friend Marie, relatives and many friends from Morehampton Road and Manorhamilton. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the Funeral will be private to family. A Memorial Mass for David will take place at a later date. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Jo Curran, Corriga, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Jo Curran, Corriga, Carrigallen, Co, Leitrim, Friday 27th March, 2020 following a brief illness at Cavan Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sisters; Bridgie Wynne and Eileen Kelly (Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim), Margaret Curran ( New Jersey), her loving brother; Very Reverend Monsignor James P. Curran ( New Jersey), her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grandnephews, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of neighbours, relatives and friends. In accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings regarding Covid-19, Mary Jo's Funeral Mass and burial will be held in private with just immediate family. A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary lady and friend. The family appreciate your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Tommy Mahon, Drumasladdy, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Formerly of Mullaghmore, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, March 27th 2020 peacefully at St. Christopher's hospice, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, brothers Sean (Killeshandra), Eddie (Mullaghmore), Philip (Milltown), sister Margaret (Shercock), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. House strictly private. Funeral Mass in St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan on Sunday at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the HSE government & church guidelines on Covid-19, Mass & burial will be strictly private for family only.

Fr. Charles Brady, Gurteen, Arva, Cavan



Fr. Charles Brady, retired Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Sacramento, California, native of Gurteen, Arva, Co. Cavan, died on March 25th 2020 peacefully at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Sacramento. Deeply regretted by his Bishop, brother priests and former parishoners and many good friends.Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Kate, his brother Paddy and his wife Lily, his sister Beesie McCarthy and her husband Mick, his brother Philip and his wife Marie, his brother Thomas and his brother in law John Conefrey. Fr. Charlie will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (Commagh, Moyne),brothers James and his wife Madeline (Portarlington), John Joe and his wife Margaret (Gurteen), Gerard and his wife Maureen (Castleknock), Fr. Vincent (California), Donal and his wife Mary (Longford), sister in law Angela and his 55 nieces and nephews. Fr. Charlie’s funeral will take place in California. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.

Anne Best, Clachan Court, Derrylin, Fermanagh / Roscommon

Anne Best, Clachan Court, Derrylin and formerly Termon, Boyle, Co Roscommon, Thursday, 26th March 2020. Private burial Saturday in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin at 2.00 pm. Funeral Mass to follow at a later date. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Tom, brothers, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle. House in Derrylin strictly private.



Jerome O'Gorman, 6 Pairc Meala, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Annalea House, Tubbercurry, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Tubbercurry, Sligo

Formerly of Annalea House, Tubbercurry. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital. Jerome, predeceased by his parents Phil and Teresa and his brother Michael (CMDT). Beloved brother of Moira, Theresa, Philip, Eddie, Cora and Anthony. Sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to strict government and HSE guidelines, the reposal will be held for family and relatives only. Funeral will arrive to St. John The Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12pm for family, relatives and close friends only, please. Funeral will proceed to Rhue Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, care of The Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.