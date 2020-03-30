Leitrim deaths - Monday, March 30, 2020

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim area:

Dr. James A. (Fonso) Jordan, Main Street, Dromahair, Leitrim



Jordan, Dr. James A. (Fonso), Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. In accordance with government directives relating to public gatherings, the Funeral will be private to family only. A memorial Mass for Fonso will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton Comfort Fund, care of Fowley's Funeral Home Dromahair, Co. Leitrim.

Winnie Candon (née Tivenan), Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, at home, on March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her 98th year. She is predeceased by her husband Bertie. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family Patricia, Marie, Tony, Martina, Michael, Anne and Regina. Sadly missed by her sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and large circle of extended family and friends. Due to the recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Winnie’s funeral will be held in private. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, can be made to the undertakers or to family members for the Daffodil Day Fund.

Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly, at his residence. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only. A Memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date. Those who wish to communicate with the family can do so via the online Book of condolences at the bottom of this page. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Patsy and Dave and his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Patricia and brother Liam, by his friend Marie, relatives and many friends from Morehampton Road and Manorhamilton. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the Funeral will be private to family. A Memorial Mass for David will take place at a later date. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Jo Curran, Corriga, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Jo Curran, Corriga, Carrigallen, Co, Leitrim, Friday 27th March, 2020 following a brief illness at Cavan Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sisters; Bridgie Wynne and Eileen Kelly (Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim), Margaret Curran ( New Jersey), her loving brother; Very Reverend Monsignor James P. Curran ( New Jersey), her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grandnephews, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of neighbours, relatives and friends. In accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings regarding Covid-19, Mary Jo's Funeral Mass and burial will be held in private with just immediate family. A memorial service will take place at a later date to honour and remember an extraordinary lady and friend. The family appreciate your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.



May they all Rest in Peace