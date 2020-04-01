Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Bernard (Ben) Lennon, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick Bernard (Ben) Lennon, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Patsy and much loved father of John, Maurice, Brian and David. Also sadly missed by his brothers, Joe (Cork) and Charlie (Spiddal, Co Galway), daughters-in-law, grandchildern, great-grandchildern, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends in the world of Irish Traditional Music and beyond. In line with HSE Guidelines Ben's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Ben's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Philomena Lawton (née Mc Guinness), Silverhill, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Philomena Lawton nee McGuinness in England and formerly of Silverhill, Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her mother Annabella and father Jimmy. Loving mother of Theresa, Kathleen, Micheal, Seamus and Martin. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers Micheal and Kevin, grandchildern, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Burial to take place later in England.

Seán Morahan, Rockingham, Boyle, Roscommon

Seán Morahan, Rockingham, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. March 29th 2020, Peacefully, at the home of his son John A., surrounded by and in the tender care of his devoted family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving son John A. his daughter Mary T., daughter-in-law Sally, son-in–law Gerard, grandchildren Declan, Lauren, Niall, Callum, Shay, Colette and Helen, Declan’s wife Tara and Colette’s husband Joe, great-grandchildren Theo, Aoibheann and Cian and everyone who adopted him as Grandad Seán, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at the home of his son John A., 30 Glenpatrick, Cortober, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Roscommon. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to “Roscommon/ Mayo Home Care Palliative Team”.

Anne Daly (née Needham), Ballyshannon, Donegal / Achill Island, Mayo

Anne Daly, nee Needham, late of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Glenderry, Achill, Co. Mayo. Unexpectedly. Following the church and government regulations, there will be no wake or Funeral Mass at this time. A Mass of celebration of Anne’s life will be offered at a later date.

Winnie Candon (née Tivenan), Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at home, on March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her 98th year. She is predeceased by her husband Bertie. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family Patricia, Marie, Tony, Martina, Michael, Anne and Regina. Sadly missed by her sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and large circle of extended family and friends. Due to the recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Winnie’s funeral will be held in private. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, can be made to the undertakers or to family members for the Daffodil Day Fund.

Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sean Gavigan, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly, at his residence. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral will be private to family only. A Memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of David Geaney, Morehampton Road, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Patsy and Dave and his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Patricia and brother Liam, by his friend Marie, relatives and many friends from Morehampton Road and Manorhamilton. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, the Funeral will be private to family. A Memorial Mass for David will take place at a later date. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

May the all Rest In Peace