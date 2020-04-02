Tributes paid following death of former Arigna miner and Roscommon County Councillor, Charlie Hopkins

Tributes have been paid following the death of former Arigna miner, trade union representative and Roscommon County Councillor, Charlie Hopkins.



Charlie who lived in Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly hailed from Arigna, passed away on April 1. He is survived by his wife Joan and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Deputy Feighan led tributes to his former colleague noting: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my former colleague, Charlie Hopkins.

"Charlie was a Fine Gael public representative that was very highly regarded within the Boyle, North Roscommon and Co. Roscommon community. He was a formidable politician who represented the people of Boyle and the County with dignity, honesty and integrity.

"A former miner in Argina and a tenacious trade union representative, Charlie served on Roscommon County Council from 1991 until 2009, where I had the pleasure to work alongside him for the betterment of the people of Roscommon.

"Charlie was a great colleague, Party member and person who will be truly missed by all who knew him. My deepest sympathies go this his wife Joan and his family at this time”.

Due to government advice on the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, April 3. A memorial Mass for Charlie will take place at a later date.