Leitrim deaths - Thursday, April 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Neil Wynne, 12 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Leitrim



Suddenly, at his late residence. Due to the current restrictions on Covid-19, Neils funeral and burial will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Neil's life will take place on a later date.

Jo MacMahon (née Conlon), Sutton, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim



MacMahon (née Conlon), Jo. Sutton, Co Dublin and formerly of Faughill, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. 8th April 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful and kind care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic Swords. Reunited in death with her beloved husband Brian. She will be very sadly missed by her children Órlaith, Hugh, Eoin and Paul; son-in-law Geoff, daughters-in-law Anna, Mette and Kylie, grandchildren Clódagh, Aisling & Daniel; Aoife, Sadbh & Brian and Sean, Ella & Niamh, her sisters-in-law Clare, Josie and Bridie, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the current government restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Jo's long and happy life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.

William Peter McCarron, 21 Sleepy Valley, Rathfriland, Down / Boyle, Roscommon

McCarron (Rathfriland and formerly Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 6th April, 2020, William Peter, 21 Sleepy Valley, Rathfirland, Co. Down,; dearly loved husband of Joyce and dear father of David and Gary, Will be greatly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons and family circle. Due to the present restrictions, house and funeral strictly private.

Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Christine McGowan (nee Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Derby, England, April 5th 2020, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 72nd year, surrounded by the loving and brave nurses and all staff of surgical 1 and 2 who were so loving to her. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Jody, daughter Bernadette, sisters June and Vera, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Cherryl, grandson Kristopher, granddaughters Mary, Aoife and Francine.

Sadly missed by all her relatives, neighbours and friends, in Clooncarne and surrounding areas, also Bornacoola choir and Rooskey Active Age, in whom she deeply loved and who were so kind to her.

A private funeral will take due to government advice on Covid-19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass for Christine will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

May they all Rest in Peace.