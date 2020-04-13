Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ciara McKenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon



Ciara Mc Kenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 11th 2020 (tragically, following an accident). Ciara is lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Noel and Tina, brothers Tadhg and Cillian, grandparents Mary Murphy and Brendan Mc Kenna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Ciara’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Ciara’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Thank you.

Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh



Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, April 12th 2020, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Rose and much loved father of Mary (Paulo), Angela (Seamus), Catherine (Michael), Paul (Michelle), Claire (Gerald), Frances (Joe), Sharon (John). In line with goverment guidelines due to Covid-19, the family home and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. A memorial Mass to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date. People wishing to offer their sympathy to the family can send to p.mccauley@btopenworld.com Very deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437.

Michael (Mick) Healy, Carrantogher, Elphin, Roscommon

In his 93rd year. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Delia, brothers Sonny and Jack and sister Mary Ellen. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sister Anne (Crann, Rathcroghan) and brother Paul (England) , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, and with the co-operation of the family, Mick's Funeral will be held privately for family only (on Monday 13th April at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Elphin with Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery). Many thanks you for your understanding at this time.



Teresa (Tess) Feeney (née Keane), Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Slatta, Rooskey. Peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Ben) and dearly loved mother of Una (Dublin), Gaby (Strokestown), Collette Lowry (Kilglass), Tony (Carniska), Mary Rice (Lanesborough), John (Roscommon), Oliver (Clooneragh) and Rose (Clooneragh). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters-in-law Monica and Ann, sons-in-law Billy and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Owing to the current situation regards Covid 19/Coronavirus Tess' Funeral and home is private to family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



Edwin (Junior) Dooley, 38 Church View, Boyle, Roscommon

Edwin (Junior) Dooley, 38 Church View, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 10th 2020. Peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his son Darragh and sister Francis. Edwin will be sadly missed by his wife Connie, children Derek, Damien, Ciara and Cliona, daughters-in-law Karen and Alison, son-in-law Gavin, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Edwin’s funeral Mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Edwin’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Michael Beirne, Curclare (Curries), Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Beirne, Michael, Curclare, (Curries), Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, April 9th 2020, after an illness borne bravely, in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Roddy), cherished and much loved father of Sinéad and Diarmaid. Sadly missed by his brothers John (Curclare), Pat (London) and Tommy (Hillstreet), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Kathleen (London), Marian (Curclare) and Josephine (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Private family funeral on Monday, April 13th at 12 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Dangan, followed by burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) / Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo. Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private please. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this most difficult time. A memorial Mass to celebrate Michael’s life will take place at a later date.

Pauline (Paula) O'Byrne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Pauline (Paula) O'Byrne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Ballyfermot, Dublin. Unexpectedly. Beloved mother of the late Ben. Sadly missed by her daughters Lisa, Audrey, Cyra, Lesley and Abigail, sons Ronan, Colm and Eoin her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a private funeral service and cremation will take place on Wednesday. The family deeply appreciate your understanding at this difficult and sad time.