Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Cosgrove, Mountain View, Dunleer, Louth / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Tommy, mother Rose, brother Liam, Sisters Lily, and beloved son Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Olivia, Jacqueline and Margeret, Grandchildren Sarah, Cormac, Daniel, Bobby and Ellen, sister Rosaleen, sons-in-law Conor and Fintan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with the current Government guidelines, Tom's funeral will be strictly private and streamed on www.dunleerparish.ie/Dunleer Parish Facebook Page. A Mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.

Ciara McKenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon



Ciara Mc Kenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 11th 2020 (tragically, following an accident). Ciara is lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Noel and Tina, brothers Tadhg and Cillian, grandparents Mary Murphy and Brendan Mc Kenna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Ciara’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Ciara’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Thank you.

Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh



Peter Gallagher, Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, April 12th 2020, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Rose and much loved father of Mary (Paulo), Angela (Seamus), Catherine (Michael), Paul (Michelle), Claire (Gerald), Frances (Joe), Sharon (John). In line with goverment guidelines due to Covid-19, the family home and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. A memorial Mass to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date. People wishing to offer their sympathy to the family can send to p.mccauley@btopenworld.com Very deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437.

Michael (Mick) Healy, Carrantogher, Elphin, Roscommon

In his 93rd year. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Delia, brothers Sonny and Jack and sister Mary Ellen. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sister Anne (Crann, Rathcroghan) and brother Paul (England) , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, and with the co-operation of the family, Mick's Funeral will be held privately for family only (on Monday 13th April at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Elphin with Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery). Many thanks you for your understanding at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace.