Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gertie Cassidy (née Mc Dermott), Clontibret, Monaghan / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Gertie Cassidy nee Mc Dermott Moys Clontibret and formerly Milltown, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Castleross Nursing Home, Co.Monaghan.Predeceased by her loving husband Frank. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and her many dear friends and neighbours In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health,a private funeral will take place. a memorial mass to celebrate Gertie's life will be held at a later date.

Tom Cosgrove, Mountain View, Dunleer, Louth / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Tommy, mother Rose, brother Liam, Sisters Lily, and beloved son Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Olivia, Jacqueline and Margeret, Grandchildren Sarah, Cormac, Daniel, Bobby and Ellen, sister Rosaleen, sons-in-law Conor and Fintan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with the current Government guidelines, Tom's funeral will be strictly private and streamed on www.dunleerparish.ie/Dunleer Parish Facebook Page. A Mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.

Michael (Mick) Healy, Carrantogher, Elphin, Roscommon

In his 93rd year. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas, mother Delia, brothers Sonny and Jack and sister Mary Ellen. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving sister Anne (Crann, Rathcroghan) and brother Paul (England) , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, and with the co-operation of the family, Mick's Funeral will be held privately for family only (on Monday 13th April at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Elphin with Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery). Many thanks you for your understanding at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace.





