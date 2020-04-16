Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Gilligan, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Eileen Gilligan, Birmingham and Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim (wife of the late Terence Gilligan, Screeney, Manorhamilton). Will be sadly missed by her son John and daughter Mary (Bowler) extended family, relatives and friends. In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral will be private.

Tom White, Meenagh, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa; daughters Eithne (Broughton), Sarah (Clancy), Mary (Hughes, Manorhamilton), Anne (Caprani, Dromahair), Theresa (Otten, Cootehall), Ruth (White Lynch, Cavan); sons Francis, Thomas (Belcoo), Joseph, Paul; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private funeral mass on Friday.

Anne B Sorohan (née Macken), Forty Avenue Wembley Middlesex, England and Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford



Formerly of Kiltycon, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John and sister Mary Murphy (Gloucestershire). Anne will be forever missed by her loving family, son Peter, daughter Rose Marie, her brother Peter, sister-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends here in Ireland and in England. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Harrow Middlesex, England. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date here in Ireland.

John Dolan, 26 Shelbourne Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Bawnboy, Cavan



Formerly of Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. Late of Ballygirreen ATC and retired lecturer at L.I.T. John died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Ettie and dearest father to Carl, Damien and Mary. Sadly missed by his sons & daughter, grandchildren Jeanette, Nathan, Sasha & Chloe, great-grandsons Jack, Neo, Isaac and Eli, niece, nephews, relatives and friends In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of John’s family, his funeral will be private. John’s cortege will pass through Shelbourne Park on Thursday 17th at 11.30am. Please adhere to safe distancing. A Memorial Mass will take place later. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. Sympathies may be expressed through rip.ie condolences section, during office hours to 061-415000, by e-mail through info@griffinfunerals.com or messages of sympathy by post.

Dorothy Robinson, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Dorothy Robinson, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Leslie, son Ronald & granddaughter Grace. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Daphne, son David, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Ethel & Sylvia, grandchildren Andrew (Susan), Emma (Michéal), Hannah, Jennifer & Amy, great grandsons Michael & Tommy. In light of current government restrictions due to Covid-19, regarding public gatherings, house and funeral will be private to family.

Margaret Brady, Buggaun, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Margaret Brady, 21 Kilcarrig Close, Fettercairrn, Tallaght, Dublin 24 & formerly of Buggaun, Manorhamilton Co. Leitrim. Died 14th April in the wonderful care of staff at Ruttle Ward , Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her son John Brady (Manorhamilton),. Deeply regretted by her partner Jimmy Kelly, her sons Terry Brady (UK), Gerard Brady (Cappataggle), Darren Kelly (Dublin), her daughters Josephine Kelly ( Dublin), Anne Marie McGowan & Sarah Brady Coughlin (Kinlough), her sons in law Tony McGowan, Shane Coughlin & Paul Lynch, her daughter in law Helena Bowes Brady and her 8 grandchildren Dean, Adam, Conor, Isabella, Hollie, Cillian, Lauryn & Dylan. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place. A mass to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.



Gertie Cassidy (née Mc Dermott), Clontibret, Monaghan / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Gertie Cassidy nee Mc Dermott Moys Clontibret and formerly Milltown, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Castleross Nursing Home, Co. Monaghan. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and her many dear friends and neighbours In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health,a private funeral will take place. a memorial mass to celebrate Gertie's life will be held at a later date.

Tom Cosgrove, Mountain View, Dunleer, Louth / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Tommy, mother Rose, brother Liam, Sisters Lily, and beloved son Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Olivia, Jacqueline and Margeret, Grandchildren Sarah, Cormac, Daniel, Bobby and Ellen, sister Rosaleen, sons-in-law Conor and Fintan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In keeping with the current Government guidelines, Tom's funeral will be strictly private and streamed on www.dunleerparish.ie/Dunleer Parish Facebook Page. A Mass of remembrance will be held at a later date.