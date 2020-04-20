Leitrim deaths - Monday, April 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paul Smith, Cluain Fhada, Lis na Dara, Dundalk, Louth / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Paul Smith, Tuesday 14th April 2020. Suddenly at his residence Cluain Fhada, Lis na Dara, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Desmond and Margaret (late) of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Sinead, son Shane and their mum Geraldine, relatives, friends and neighbours. Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Paul's funeral will take privately. A celebration of Paul's life will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon. Details will be posted at a later stage.

Pauric Banks, Gortnacarkogue, Killargue, Leitrim

Pauric Banks, Gortnacarkogue, Killargue, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his brother John. Sadly missed by this sister Maureen and brother Tommy, his sister in law Mary, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.To follow best practice and guidelines, due to the Covid 19 pandemic and with the support of his family, a private burial will take place. A Mass to celebrate Pauric's life will be held at a later date.



Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

McGONIGLE, Abina (née O'Sullivan) (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal) - April 17, 2020 (Peacefully) in her 102nd year in the wonderful care of the staff of The Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange. Beloved wife of the late Alfred and much loved mother of Jane, Brian and the late John; very sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place, due to recent government guidelines on public gatherings.

May they all Rest in Peace