Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Steven Kerrigan, 4 Riverview, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Steven Kerrigan Kiltyclogher and formerly of Glencar Co Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Saorise. Sadly missed by his loving partner Aisling and beloved son of Mary and Raymond. His brothers Brian, Darren and Killian, his sister Aisling, granny (Mary Mc Tiernan, Belcoo) grandparents (Desmond and Nan Kerrigan, Glencar) uncles, aunts, nephew, cousins and a large circle of friends. Both houses strictly private at all times. In line with HSE Guidelines Steven's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Steven's life will take place at a later date.

Harry Moran, Drumgorman, Leitrim PO, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Harry Moran (Drumgorman, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) 26th April 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family at home in Drumgorman. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Rose (nee Murray) Oram, Castleblaney, son P.J, (Drumgorman), daughters Sheila Reynolds (Drogheda), Claire Reynolds (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Maureen McNamara (Aughavas), daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Hubert, Patrick and Enda, grandchildren Damien, Carmel, Stella, Stephen, Peter, Harry, Grace, Séan, Róisín, Gavin, Cathal, Éanna and Meadhbh, great-grandchild Bodhi, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines, Harry’s funeral will be held private. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Harry’s life will take place at a later date.

Mary Day (née Woods), Palmerstown, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Day (née Woods) Wheatfield Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on April 25th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Henry and cherished mother of Harry, Joe and Garrett. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters in law Mary, Carmel and Ingrid. Grandchildren Emma, Catherine, Louise, Harry, Kelly-Ann, Joseph and Róisín. Sisters and brothers in America, her relatives and large circle of friends. A private funeral will take place at 11am Monday 27th April, due to current restrictions. Please leave a personal message in the condolences section below. Funeral Mass can be viewed online by following this link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-philomenas-parish-palmerstown The Day family would like to thank Dr Griffin’s renal team in St James’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice Palliative Care Team in Harold’s Cross for their wonderful care and support.

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and her family at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit Manorhamilton. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda), James, daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tomás), grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus , Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia & Josh. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral and family home will be private, please. A memorial Mass to celebrate Vera's life will be held at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace