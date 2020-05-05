Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Feely, Sutton, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim



Feely, Michael, Sutton and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim, 3rd May 2020. Peacefully in the care of Beaumont Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Jo-Ann, Michael, Seán, Jimmy, Deirdre and Brian, sons-in-law Ralph and Thomas, daughters-in-law Meghan, Nancy, Jenny and Elise, his adored grandchildren Ella, Cormac, Seán, Isabel, Leo, Conal, Daniel, Liam, Zoe, Emmett, Seamus, Luke, Nolan and Ben, sisters Marie and Anna, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place for immediate family. The family intends to hold a gathering to celebrate Michael's life at a later stage.

Agnes Gannon, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



Gannon, Agnes (Rathfarnham and late of Drumsna/Annaduff, Co. Leitrim, Department of Agriculture and the UN), May 3rd 2020, peacefully at The Four Ferns Nursing Home, Foxrock. Dearly beloved sister of Jim and the late Tess, Eamonn and Mona. Sadly missed and very much loved by her nieces Maura, Mairéad, Siobhán, Mary, Deirdre and Fionnuala, nephews Seán, Kevin and John, sisters-in-law Ella and Peggie and all her grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Agnes’ funeral cortege will pass her home on Wednesday (6 May) at approximately 1.40pm.

May they all Rest in Peace.