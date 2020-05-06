Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Mel Darcy, Concoose, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Mel D’Arcy. Mel passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital after a short illness. Mel will be sadly missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. In keeping with Government and H.S.E. covid 19 regulations Mel’s funeral will be private with a Memorial Mass held at a later date. Mel’s Funeral cortege will depart from Gortletteragh Church after 12 o’clock Mass on Wednesday for Cloone Cemetery via Cloncoose.

Michael Reilly, Aughawillan, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Michael (late of Aughawillan, Carrigallen Co. Leitrim), passed away 5th May 2020, peacefully, in the dedicated and tender care of Ballinamore Primary Care Unit. Predeceased by his wife Breege, he will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Declan and Shane, brothers Philip and Brendan, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbors and friends. In accordance with present guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Family appreciate your support, respect and understanding at this difficult time.

Anne Ridge (née Cawley), Grattan Court, Galway City, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Roscommon (Carrowbehy, Co. Roscommon)

Peacefully. Wife of Paul and mother of Enda (London) and Mary (Paris) and grandmother of Brendan and Marianne. Sadly missed and mourned by her husband , son and daughter, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Pierre, adored grandchildren, sister Mary, the extended family and friends. Requiem Mass will be offered on Wednesday, 6th May at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway (Webcam viewing at www.mcnmedia.tv) No flowers please. Donations (if desired) to the Galway Hospice.

Christine Nealon (née Healy), Howth, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Nealon (née Healy), Christine (Howth, Co. Dublin and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - May 3rd, 2020, (suddenly) at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of John; sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Natasha and Patricia, son Kevin, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday (7th May). You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 10 am. Webcam link: http://funeralslive.ie/christine-nealon/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Maureen Kennedy (née Noone), Ardeash, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maureen Kennedy (nee Noone) peacefully at her home in Ardeash, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly, missed and mourned by her husband Kenneth, sons John and Ken, daughters Carol (Australia), Denise and Hazel, Sons in law Austin, Gearoid and John, daughters in law Ann and Lorna, adored grandchildren, sister Janet, the extended family and friends. In line with the government guildlines/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all, Maureen's funeral mass will be strictly private to family members only, Requiem mass will be offered on Thursday 7th of May at 11am at St Michaels church, Croghan. Family flowers only, Donations (if desired) to the Galway hospice or Cancer care west.

Robin (Bob) Ffrench, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Robin ‘Bob’ Ffrench, Bexhill-on-Sea, England and formerly of Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on 4th May 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Noel, daughter Doreen, son-in-law Matt, brothers Percy (Jamestown), Leslie (Cox’s Cross) Allen (Kilmore), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Michael Feely, Sutton, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Feely, Michael, Sutton and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim, 3rd May 2020. Peacefully in the care of Beaumont Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Jo-Ann, Michael, Seán, Jimmy, Deirdre and Brian, sons-in-law Ralph and Thomas, daughters-in-law Meghan, Nancy, Jenny and Elise, his adored grandchildren Ella, Cormac, Seán, Isabel, Leo, Conal, Daniel, Liam, Zoe, Emmett, Seamus, Luke, Nolan and Ben, sisters Marie and Anna, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place for immediate family. The family intends to hold a gathering to celebrate Michael's life at a later stage.

Agnes Gannon, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

Gannon, Agnes (Rathfarnham and late of Drumsna/Annaduff, Co. Leitrim, Department of Agriculture and the UN), May 3rd 2020, peacefully at The Four Ferns Nursing Home, Foxrock. Dearly beloved sister of Jim and the late Tess, Eamonn and Mona. Sadly missed and very much loved by her nieces Maura, Mairéad, Siobhán, Mary, Deirdre and Fionnuala, nephews Seán, Kevin and John, sisters-in-law Ella and Peggie and all her grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Agnes’ funeral cortege will pass her home on Wednesday (6 May) at approximately 1.40pm.

May they all Rest in Peace.