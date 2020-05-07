Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, May 7, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Curry, Ballinlough, Belturbet, Cavan



Suddenly at his home Wednesday 6th May, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, son John, daughter Paula, daughter-in-law Michelle, partner Trevor, grandchildren Aoife, Sadhbh, Naimh, Stephen, James, Sophia, brothers and sisters, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass 12 o'clock Friday in St. Patrick's Church Drumalee, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with current government and H.S.E guidelines, the funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only please.

Christine Nealon (née Healy), Howth, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Nealon (née Healy), Christine (Howth, Co. Dublin and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - May 3rd, 2020, (suddenly) at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of John; sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Natasha and Patricia, son Kevin, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday (7th May). You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 10 am. Webcam link: http://funeralslive.ie/christine-nealon/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Maureen Kennedy (née Noone), Ardeash, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maureen Kennedy (nee Noone) peacefully at her home in Ardeash, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Sadly, missed and mourned by her husband Kenneth, sons John and Ken, daughters Carol (Australia), Denise and Hazel, Sons in law Austin, Gearoid and John, daughters in law Ann and Lorna, adored grandchildren, sister Janet, the extended family and friends. In line with the government guildlines/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all, Maureen's funeral mass will be strictly private to family members only, Requiem mass will be offered on Thursday 7th of May at 11am at St Michaels church, Croghan. Family flowers only, Donations (if desired) to the Galway hospice or Cancer care west.

Robin (Bob) Ffrench, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Robin ‘Bob’ Ffrench, Bexhill-on-Sea, England and formerly of Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on 4th May 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Noel, daughter Doreen, son-in-law Matt, brothers Percy (Jamestown), Leslie (Cox’s Cross) Allen (Kilmore), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Michael Feely, Sutton, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Feely, Michael, Sutton and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim, 3rd May 2020. Peacefully in the care of Beaumont Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Jo-Ann, Michael, Seán, Jimmy, Deirdre and Brian, sons-in-law Ralph and Thomas, daughters-in-law Meghan, Nancy, Jenny and Elise, his adored grandchildren Ella, Cormac, Seán, Isabel, Leo, Conal, Daniel, Liam, Zoe, Emmett, Seamus, Luke, Nolan and Ben, sisters Marie and Anna, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place for immediate family. The family intends to hold a gathering to celebrate Michael's life at a later stage.

May they all Rest in Peace.