Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumbore, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Monday 1st June 2020 in the loving care of the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Predeceased by her parent's William and Anne and her sisters; Sr. Celine and Kay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers James (Sligo) and Pat (Cloone), sisters-in-law; Mary and Doreen, nieces; Ursula, Aine, Marie Thérèse and Angela, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary will lie in repose at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12 RF78 on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 with prayers at 5.00pm followed by cremation. In compliance with Government and H.S.E Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Mary's repose and cremation will be strictly private to family members only please. A celebration of Mary's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date.

Aodh O'Connaill, Rockvalley, Dromahair, Leitrim / Cork

O'Connaill Aodh, Rockvalley, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Cork, Ireland, May 29th 2020, suddenly, at home. Cherished husband of Dolores and loving dad to Fergus and Saoirse, son of the late Barry O'Connaill. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, brother Sean, sisters Caoimhe and Sorcha, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends, his mother-in-law Rosaleen (Byrne) and extended family. In accordance with government directives and HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to family only.

Bernadine O'Reilly, Gortnacleigh, Belturbet, Cavan

O'Reilly, Gortnacleigh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 31st May 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family, Bernadine, predeceased by her parents Frank and Nancy and very deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sisters Rose, Mairead (Broxton), Philomena (Lee) and Mary (Fitzgerald), carers Antoinette and Susan, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. In line with current government and HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for Bernadine will take place on Tuesday 2nd June at 12pm in St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan, followed by burial in Drumlane Abbey. Bernadine's final journey on Tuesday will proceed from her home to St. Dallan's Church via Killeshandra and Ardlougher.



Michael (Sonny) McKeon, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital in his 90th year. Predeseased by his parents Michael and Mary-Anne and his sisters Elizabeth, Betty, Mary and Kathleen. Sonny will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Johnny (USA), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and carers. Due to current government restrictions, funeral mass will take place at a later date. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace