Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe Canning, Clongowney, Mullingar, Westmeath / Leitrim



Joe Canning - Clongowney, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Bohey, Co. Leitrim - passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at home in the devoted care of his loving wife and family, after an illness borne with great dignity. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret and his brother Jimmy; Joe will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Rose, his dear sons Aidan and Derek and daughter Orla, his adored grandchildren Shane, Ryan, David, Josh, Ashton and Sadie, daughters-in-law Paula and Sharon, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Anna May and Bridie, brothers-in-law Michael, Tommie and Donie, nephew, nieces and a large circle of friends. In keeping with Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 10 am in the Cathedral of Christ the King. This can be viewed on the live webcam on www.mullingarparish.ie. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar. House private please.

Jakub Wolkowyski, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim



He will be sadly missed by his wife Arleta, daughters Lena & Julia, son Adam, mother Irena, brother Bartlomiej, extended family, relatives, co-workers & friends both in Ireland and Poland. A private Funeral Ceremony in memory of Jakub will take place in the coming days and will be followed by a private cremation.

Michael O'Reilly, Killytawney, Killeshandra, Cavan



Michael O'Reilly, Killytawney, Killeshandra, County Cavan and formerly of The Shamrock Inn, Main Street, Killeshandra, 2nd June 2020, suddenly, at his home. Michael, predeceased by his brother Sean T., Knocklyon, County Dublin and much loved husband of Mary, adored father of Caroline, Michelle, Patricia, Deirdre and Tomás, grandfather of Naofa, Croíthe, Aoísle, Lynn and Fionn, sister Mary (McLoughlin), Aughavas, County Leitrim, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for Michael will take place on Thursday, 4th June, at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Condolences can be offered below. Michael's Funeral Mass will be streamed live here on www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra

Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumbore, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Monday 1st June 2020 in the loving care of the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Predeceased by her parent's William and Anne and her sisters; Sr. Celine and Kay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers James (Sligo) and Pat (Cloone), sisters-in-law; Mary and Doreen, nieces; Ursula, Aine, Marie Thérèse and Angela, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary will lie in repose at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, today, Wednesday 3rd June 2020 with prayers at 5.00pm followed by cremation. In compliance with Government and H.S.E Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Mary's repose and cremation will be strictly private to family members only please. A celebration of Mary's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date.

Aodh O'Connaill, Rockvalley, Dromahair, Leitrim / Cork

O'Connaill Aodh, Rockvalley, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Cork, Ireland, May 29th 2020, suddenly, at home. Cherished husband of Dolores and loving dad to Fergus and Saoirse, son of the late Barry O'Connaill. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, brother Sean, sisters Caoimhe and Sorcha, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends, his mother-in-law Rosaleen (Byrne) and extended family. In accordance with government directives and HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to family only.

May they all Rest in Peace